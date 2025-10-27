Lava launches Shark 2 4G smartphone for Rs 6,999: Check specs, features

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched its Lava Shark 2 4G smartphone, priced at Rs 6,999. The smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T7250 chip and features a bigger 6.75-inch display than its predecessor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Lava Shark 2 4G: Price and availability

The Lava Shark 2 4G smartphone is offered in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 6,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase this month at select retail outlets in Eclipse Grey and Aurora Gold colours.

Lava Shark 2 4G: Details The new Lava Shark 2 4G smartphone sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate. The display gets a notch design to accommodate the front-facing 8MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. At the back, the smartphone features a 50MP primary sensor that the company said comes with AI features for capturing vibrant images in all lighting conditions. ALSO READ: NothingOS 4.0: Nothing may place ads and pre-loaded apps on Phone 3a series The Lava Shark 2 4G is powered by an octa-core UNISOC T7250 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging via USB Type-C. Lava is also offering a 10W charger in the box.