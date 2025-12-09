Home / Technology / Gadgets / Lava Play Max with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 launched: Price, specs, and more

The Lava Play Max has been launched in India, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery, and with built-in vapour chamber for sustained performance

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
Lava has expanded its Play series with the launch of the Lava Play Max. The smartphone sports a 6.72-inch fullHD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. As per Lava, this is the first smartphone in the segment to bring vapour chamber to keep thermals optimised during heavy multitasking or gaming sessions. 
 
Lava has positioned this smartphone as a performance-focused phone that can handle gaming well.

Lava Play Max: Price and availability

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999
  • Colour: Deccan Black, Himalayan White
Lava has not specified a date for the availability of the Lava Play Max or the release platforms. However, the company has said that the smartphone will be available for purchase this month.

Lava Play Max: Details

Lava Play Max features a 6.72-inch fullHD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options and offers 128GB storage (UFS 3.1), expandable up to 1TB. The device features a 50MP rear camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and an 8MP front camera. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone is based on Android 15.
 
Akin to other Lava phones, the Lava Play Max also comes with free home service support across the country.

Lava Play Max: Specifications

  • Display: 6.72-inch fullHD+, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM: 6GB and 8GB (LPDDR4X)
  • Storage: 128GB (UFS 3.1)
  • Rear camera: 50MP with EIS
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • OS: Android 15
  • Durability: IP54 rated

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

