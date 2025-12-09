Lava Play Max with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 launched: Price, specs, and more

Lava has expanded its Play series with the launch of the Lava Play Max. The smartphone sports a 6.72-inch fullHD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. As per Lava, this is the first smartphone in the segment to bring vapour chamber to keep thermals optimised during heavy multitasking or gaming sessions.

Lava has positioned this smartphone as a performance-focused phone that can handle gaming well.

Lava Play Max: Price and availability

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999

Colour: Deccan Black, Himalayan White

Lava has not specified a date for the availability of the Lava Play Max or the release platforms. However, the company has said that the smartphone will be available for purchase this month.

Lava Play Max: Details Lava Play Max features a 6.72-inch fullHD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options and offers 128GB storage (UFS 3.1), expandable up to 1TB. The device features a 50MP rear camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and an 8MP front camera. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone is based on Android 15. Akin to other Lava phones, the Lava Play Max also comes with free home service support across the country.