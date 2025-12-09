POCO C85 5G smartphone with 6000mAh battery in India: Price, specs and more

Colours: Mystic Purple, Spring Green and Power Black colours

The POCO C85 will go on sale starting December 16 on Flipkart. As part of the introductory offer, buyers can get a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select cards or opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 1000 on eligible devices. A three-month no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) option is also available. According to the company, these offers are valid only on the first day of sale.

POCO C85 5G: Details

The POCO C85 5G sports a 6.9-inch display of a 120Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution and up to 810 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone measures 7.99mm in thickness. The company said that the display carries TUV certifications for low blue light, flicker-free, and circadian protection. The POCO C85 5G smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which supports expandable storage of up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For the battery, the smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging and 10W reverse charging support.