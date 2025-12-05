HMD 100, 101 feature phones launched around Rs 1000: Check what it offers

Finnish smartphone maker HMD has launched two feature phones in India, HMD 100 and 101. The company said that these two phones are targeted at rural and semi-urban residents, senior citizens, working professionals such as delivery executives and factory workers, as well as anyone seeking a handy, dependable secondary device. Notably, the HMD 100 and 101 are priced in the Rs 1,000 price range.

HMD 100 and 101: Price and availability

HMD 100: Rs 949

HMD 101: Rs 1,049

The HMD 100 and 101 models are now available for purchase on the company’s website, at select ecommerce platforms, and select retail stores.

HMD 101: Details The HMD 101 comes in Blue, Grey and Teal, featuring a simple design intended for everyday use. The device includes a built-in MP3 player, wireless FM radio and support for microSD cards, allowing users to store and play audio files directly on the phone. It is designed to handle basic functions such as calls, texts and media playback, and includes features like a dual LED torch, auto call recording, Phone Talker, support for input in 10 Indian languages and rendering support for 23 Indian languages.

HMD says the phone is lightweight but built to withstand routine wear and tear, and it is covered by a one-year replacement guarantee. HMD 101: Specifications Display: 1.77-inch, 160x128 resolution

Audio: 1 microphone, 1 speaker

CPU: Unisoc 6533G

RAM: 4MB

Storage: 4MB, MicroSD card support up to 32GB

Operating System: S30+​

Battery: 1000mAh

Charging: 2.75W

HMD 100: Details The HMD 100 features a compact design, and the company is offering a one-year replacement guarantee with the device. It will be available in three colour variants: Grey, Teal and Red.