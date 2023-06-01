close

Lenovo launches Legion Pro series gaming laptops at Rs 172,990 onwards

The new Legion boasts the Lenovo Artificial Intelligence (LA) family of chips, which power the latest Lenovo AI Engine+

BS Web Team New Delhi
lenovo legion series gaming laptop

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Chinese computer maker Lenovo on Thursday launched its latest line of Legion Pro series gaming laptops in India. The new series includes the Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 7, Legion Pro 5i, and Legion Pro 5. These laptops are offered with 13th Gen Intel Core Processor and AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors, as well as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptop graphics processing units (GPUs).
“Designed to meet the needs of competitive gamers, the Legion Pro 7i and Legion Pro 7 provide an edge for esports enthusiasts, while the 16-inch Legion Pro 5i and Legion Pro 5 are built for streaming, content creation, and intense gaming experiences,” said Lenovo in a statement.

The new Legion boasts the Lenovo Artificial Intelligence (LA) family of chips, which power the latest Lenovo AI Engine+. According to Lenovo, this technology uses real-time information from system hardware and sensors to optimise gaming performance by custom-tailoring gaming profiles for maximum frames per second (FPS), freeing up CPU and GPU processing power.
To maintain optimal cooling and minimise noise, the Legion Pro laptops feature the Legion ColdFront 5.0 thermals, which dynamically adjust heat management based on CPU and GPU load – according to the company.

The laptops are designed to handle everything from AAA titles to esports with their efficient intake and exhaust system, ensuring excellent thermal efficiency. Users can fine-tune the LA chip settings through Lenovo Vantage, allowing for maximum performance output with a total TDP of up to 235W.
With an aggressive esports design, the Legion Pro 7/7i and Legion Pro 5/5i prioritise responsible gaming and sustainability.

The bottom cover of these laptops is made from 50 per cent recycled aluminum, while the top cover consists of 30 per cent post-consumer recycled polymers. These eco-friendly choices contribute to a clean and visually appealing design.
Additionally, Lenovo’s Carbon Offsetting Service enables users to actively reduce their device’s carbon footprint.

The Lenovo Legion Pro series laptops are powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 discrete graphics cards.
The laptops feature 16:10 Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display panel of variable refresh rate of up to 240Hz. Audio is covered by Nahimic by SteelSeries 3D audio. Each new Legion laptop comes with a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The Legion Pro series laptops start at a price of Rs 172,990.
First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

