OPPO A78 smartphone with 5,000 mAh battery launched: Know price, specs

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 system-on-chip, the OPPO A78 comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage at Rs 17,499

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Tuesday launch in India the OPPO A78 smartphone, its new member in affordable A-series line-up. Priced at Rs 17,499, the smartphone will be available for purchase from August 1 through select retail outlets, and online on OPPO online store and e-commerce platform Flipkart. The OPPO A78 will be available in aqua green and mist black colours.

OPPO A78: Specifications

The OPPO A78 features an ultra-slim retro design with a 2.5D right-angled middle frame and smoothed edges. It sports a 6.4-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display of a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 system-on-chip and a 5000mAh battery along. The phone supports 67W flashcharge technology for fast battery charging.
 
As for the cameras, the OPPO A78 sports a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2MP depth camera for bokeh in portraits.  The smartphone supports dual-view video function, which simultaneously records videos from its 8MP front and 50MP rear cameras and merge the footage into a single frame.

On the audio front, the phone has Dirac-tuned stereo speakers. The OPPO A78 is Widevine L1 certified, which enables high-definition video streaming from all mainstream video platforms.

The smartphone boots ColorOS 13.1—based on Android 13. The smartphone is offered in 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration. It supports up to 1TB external storage through microSD cards.

