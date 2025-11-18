ALSO READ: OPPO Find X9 Pro review: Good cameras, swift performance, marathon battery After the debut in its home country, Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has launched the Find X9 series in India on November 18. The series, comprising the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The Pro model sports a 6.78-inch display with a 7,500mAh battery, whereas the base model sports a 6.59-inch display with a 7,025mAh battery. The OPPO Find X9 series will be available from November 21.

OPPO Find X9 series: Price and availability

OPPO Find X9 Pro

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 109,999

Colour: Silk White, Titanium Charcoal

OPPO Find X9

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 74,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 84,999

Colour: Space Black, Titanium Grey

Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit

Price: Rs 29,999

Availability: OPPO e-store

The OPPO Find X9 and X9 Pro will be available for purchase in India starting November 21.

The Pro variant will be available across the OPPO e-store, ecommerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, and at select retail stores. The base model will be available across the OPPO e-store, ecommerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores. ALSO READ: OnePlus 15R to be launched in India soon, preview page now live: Details OPPO Find X9 series: Launch offers Consumers pre-ordering either models before November 20 will get free Black Gold Gift Box, which will include the phone itself, OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+, and a premium phone case.

Up to 10 per cent cashback on OPPO e-store, Amazon, Flipkart from select bank cards

Exchange bonus of up to 10 per cent in partnership with Cashify and Servify

180-day hardware defect replacement

3 months of complimentary Google Gemini Pro access

Consumers purchasing it between November 18-30 will get Rs 2,000 Paytm Travel flight voucher

Jio benefits worth Rs 2,250 on postpaid plans of Rs 649 and above. Jio users aged 18–25 also get 18 months of Gemini Pro at no extra cost

Discount for select bank cards up to Rs 7,499 for OPPO Find X9, and up to Rs 10,999 for OPPO Find X9 Pro

No-interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to 24 months OPPO Find X9 Pro: Details The OPPO Find X9 Pro features a 6.78-inch fullHD AMOLED display, featuring support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 3,600 nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The smartphone is powered by Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

The rear camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP telephoto unit with 13.2x lossless zoom, while the front houses a 50MP camera. The device is powered by a 7,500mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. With Find X9 Pro, OPPO has promised to deliver five years of OS updates and six years of security updates. OPPO Find X9 Pro: Specifications Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1

OS: Android-16 based ColorOS 16

Rear camera: 50MP (Sony LYT-828) wide-angle + 50MP (Samsung 5KJN5) ultra-wide angle + 200MP (Samsung S5KHP5) telephoto

Front camera: 50MP (Samsung 5KJN5)

Battery: 7500mAh

Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC, 50W AIRVOOC, 10W reverse wireless charging

Weight: 224 grams

Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69 rated, SGS Drop Resistance ALSO READ: POCO F8 series smartphones to be launched on November 26: What to expect

OPPO Find X9: Details The OPPO Find X9 features a 6.59-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 3,600 nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The rear camera system includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide unit, and a 50MP telephoto unit, complemented by a 32MP front camera. The device is powered by a 7,025mAh battery supporting 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. With Find X9, OPPO has promised to deliver five years of OS updates and six years of security updates.