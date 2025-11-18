Home / Technology / Gadgets / OPPO Find X9 series launched in India starting at ₹74,999: Unboxing, specs

OPPO Find X9 series launched in India starting at ₹74,999: Unboxing, specs

OPPO Find X9 series encompasses the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro models, both powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and featuring Hasselblad-tuned cameras. The phones will be available from November 21

OPPO Find X9 Pro
OPPO Find X9 Pro
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Nov 18 2025 | 2:26 PM IST
After the debut in its home country, Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has launched the Find X9 series in India on November 18. The series, comprising the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The Pro model sports a 6.78-inch display with a 7,500mAh battery, whereas the base model sports a 6.59-inch display with a 7,025mAh battery. The OPPO Find X9 series will be available from November 21. 

OPPO Find X9 series: Price and availability

OPPO Find X9 Pro

  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 109,999
  • Colour: Silk White, Titanium Charcoal

OPPO Find X9

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 74,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 84,999
  • Colour: Space Black, Titanium Grey

Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit

  • Price: Rs 29,999
  • Availability: OPPO e-store
The OPPO Find X9 and X9 Pro will be available for purchase in India starting November 21. 
 
The Pro variant will be available across the OPPO e-store, ecommerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, and at select retail stores. The base model will be available across the OPPO e-store, ecommerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores.

OPPO Find X9 series: Launch offers

  • Consumers pre-ordering either models before November 20 will get free Black Gold Gift Box, which will include the phone itself, OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+, and a premium phone case.
  • Up to 10 per cent cashback on OPPO e-store, Amazon, Flipkart from select bank cards
  • Exchange bonus of up to 10 per cent in partnership with Cashify and Servify
  • 180-day hardware defect replacement
  • 3 months of complimentary Google Gemini Pro access
  • Consumers purchasing it between November 18-30 will get Rs 2,000 Paytm Travel flight voucher
  • Jio benefits worth Rs 2,250 on postpaid plans of Rs 649 and above. Jio users aged 18–25 also get 18 months of Gemini Pro at no extra cost
  • Discount for select bank cards up to Rs 7,499 for OPPO Find X9, and up to Rs 10,999 for OPPO Find X9 Pro
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to 24 months

OPPO Find X9 Pro: Details

The OPPO Find X9 Pro features a 6.78-inch fullHD AMOLED display, featuring support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 3,600 nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The smartphone is powered by Android 16-based ColorOS 16. 
 
The rear camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP telephoto unit with 13.2x lossless zoom, while the front houses a 50MP camera. The device is powered by a 7,500mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. With Find X9 Pro, OPPO has promised to deliver five years of OS updates and six years of security updates.

OPPO Find X9 Pro: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1
  • OS: Android-16 based ColorOS 16
  • Rear camera: 50MP (Sony LYT-828) wide-angle + 50MP (Samsung 5KJN5) ultra-wide angle + 200MP (Samsung S5KHP5) telephoto
  • Front camera: 50MP (Samsung 5KJN5)
  • Battery: 7500mAh
  • Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC, 50W AIRVOOC, 10W reverse wireless charging
  • Weight: 224 grams
  • Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69 rated, SGS Drop Resistance

OPPO Find X9: Details

The OPPO Find X9 features a 6.59-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 3,600 nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
 
The rear camera system includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide unit, and a 50MP telephoto unit, complemented by a 32MP front camera. The device is powered by a 7,025mAh battery supporting 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. With Find X9, OPPO has promised to deliver five years of OS updates and six years of security updates.

OPPO Find X9: Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1
  • OS: Android-16 based ColorOS 16
  • Rear camera: 50MP (Sony LYT-808) wide-angle, 50MP (Samsung 5KJN5) ultra-wide angle, 50MP (Sony LYT-600) telephoto
  • Front camera: 32MP (Sony IMX615)
  • Battery: 7025mAh
  • Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC, 50W AIRVOOC, 10W reverse wireless charging
  • Weight: 203 grams
  • Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69 rated, SGS Drop Resistance

OPPO Find X9 Pro: Unboxing

Nov 18 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

