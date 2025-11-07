Dyson Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx, HP1 air purifiers launched: Price, features

Dyson has expanded its air purifier lineup in India with the launch of the Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx and the Purifier Hot+Cool HP1. The UK-based technology company said the new purifiers can capture up to 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns and feature Dyson’s most advanced gas-capture system to date. The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 uses HEPA H13 and activated carbon filters to trap ultrafine pollutants, odours, and household gases, while the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx is equipped with a new K-Carbon filter that captures 50 per cent more Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) than traditional carbon filters.

Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx and HP1: Price and availability Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx Price: Rs 68,900

Colours: White/Gold and Nickel/Gold Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 Price: Rs 56,900

Colours: White/Silver and Nickel/Silver Both the Dyson air purifiers are now available on the company’s website as well as across Dyson stores. Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx and HP1: Features In addition to the HEPA 13 filter, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx is equipped with a new K-Carbon filter that captures 50 per cent more NO2 than traditional carbon filters and also helps destroy formaldehyde. Both purifiers use Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology to deliver over 290 litres of airflow per second and feature 350-degree oscillation for wider air circulation.

According to the company, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 uses HEPA H13 and activated carbon filters to capture fine particles, odours, and household gases. Dyson said that both air purifiers feature a sealed filtration system that keeps captured pollutants contained within the purifier. Both purifiers feature built-in sensors that identify airborne pollutants like dust, allergens and gases such as NO2. The system automatically analyses air quality in real-time and adjusts purification levels as needed. Users can check detailed air-quality metrics on the purifier's LCD display or track them remotely via the MyDyson app for continuous monitoring and control. The air purifier also comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, while being compatible with services such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.