Dyson Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx, HP1 air purifiers launched: Price, features

Dyson's new Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx and HP1 are built to tackle pollutants such as NO2, VOCs, and PM2.5 using advanced filtration, smart sensors, and all-season heating and cooling

Dyson new Purifiers
Dyson Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx, HP1 air purifiers
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
Dyson has expanded its air purifier lineup in India with the launch of the Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx and the Purifier Hot+Cool HP1. The UK-based technology company said the new purifiers can capture up to 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns and feature Dyson’s most advanced gas-capture system to date. The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 uses HEPA H13 and activated carbon filters to trap ultrafine pollutants, odours, and household gases, while the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx is equipped with a new K-Carbon filter that captures 50 per cent more Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) than traditional carbon filters.

Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx and HP1: Price and availability

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx
  • Price: Rs 68,900
  • Colours: White/Gold and Nickel/Gold
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 
  • Price: Rs 56,900
  • Colours: White/Silver and Nickel/Silver
Both the Dyson air purifiers are now available on the company’s website as well as across Dyson stores. 

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx and HP1: Features

In addition to the HEPA 13 filter, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx is equipped with a new K-Carbon filter that captures 50 per cent more NO2 than traditional carbon filters and also helps destroy formaldehyde. Both purifiers use Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology to deliver over 290 litres of airflow per second and feature 350-degree oscillation for wider air circulation.
 
According to the company, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 uses HEPA H13 and activated carbon filters to capture fine particles, odours, and household gases. Dyson said that both air purifiers feature a sealed filtration system that keeps captured pollutants contained within the purifier. 
 
Both purifiers feature built-in sensors that identify airborne pollutants like dust, allergens and gases such as NO2. The system automatically analyses air quality in real-time and adjusts purification levels as needed. Users can check detailed air-quality metrics on the purifier’s LCD display or track them remotely via the MyDyson app for continuous monitoring and control. The air purifier also comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, while being compatible with services such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. 
 
Dyson’s Hot+Cool purifiers also offer heating and cooling functionalities. The company said that both purifiers automatically maintain temperatures during cooler months and provide cooling when it’s warm.
 

Topics :Tech NewsDyson in IndiaDysonair pollution in India

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

