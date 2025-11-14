OnePus 15 sale starts in India: Check price, introductory offers, specs

OnePlus has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in India. The device starts at Rs 72,999 and is now available for purchase with several introductory offers, including bank discounts, exchange bonuses and no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options.

The OnePlus 15 is also the first smartphone in India to debut with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It houses a 7,300mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging and features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the phone includes a triple 50MP rear camera setup with a telephoto lens. The device also carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for protection against dust, water and high-pressure jets.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus 15 can avail the following offers:

OnePlus 15 is now available for purchase in India at the company’s website, OnePlus Store app, and e-commerce platform Amazon India. Customers looking to purchase the smartphone offline can get it at OnePlus Experience Stores, and select retail outlets such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others.

Bank discount: Up to Rs 4000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card (Rs 3,500 discount on full swipe payment and Rs 4000 off on EMI transactions)

Exchange offers: Up to Rs 4000 trade-in credit on exchanging select OnePlus devices and Rs 2000 credit on other devices.

No-interest EMI: Up to six months on select credit cards

It should also be noted that Bank offers can not be clubbed with exchange offer.

OnePlus 15: Accessories

Alongside the smartphone, OnePlus has launched new accessories including magnetic-compatible cases in Sandstone finish, a hole-pattern design, and an Aramid Fiber case — all featuring built-in magnetic rings for MagSafe-compatible accessories.