Logitech unveils Wave Keys keyboard with multi-OS support: Price, Features

Swiss electronic brand Logitech has unveiled a wireless ergonomic keyboard- Wave Keys on November 20. The keyboard features a wave design for keys in a compact layout with an integrated cushioned palm rest. Logitech says Wave Keys’ unique wave shape places hands, wrists and forearms in a natural typing position, and the integrated cushioned palm rest gives more wrist support throughout the day.

Starting at Rs 6,995, Wave Keys is available in two colours- Graphite and Off-White on Logitech online store.

Logitech Wave Keys: Features

The Wave Keys is a full-sized keyboard with a dedicated numeric keypad. It weighs 750g and is powered by 2 AAA batteries that are included in the package. The Keyboard features a dual printed layout for Windows and Mac and gets CapsLock and Battery indicator lights. With a wireless range of 10m, the keyboard supports Bluetooth low-energy technology.

This multi-OS compatible keyboard connects via Bluetooth, or the included Logi BOLT receiver for security, to up to three devices at once such as Mac, PC and iPad. The keyboard is also compatible with Logitech Flow technology-enabled mouse.

Users get personalisation options with the Logi Options+ App to assign productivity shortcuts, such as “Do not disturb”. The App also lets users create Smart Actions, including a ‘one-touch morning routine’ and a ‘relax time’ dedicated action.