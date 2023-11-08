JioPhone Prima 4G with YouTube, WhatsApp, more apps goes on sale at Rs 2599

Unveiled at the India Mobile Congress 2023, the JioPhone Prima from Reliance Jio is now available for purchase at Rs 2,599 on Amazon India, JioMart, and Reliance Digital. Though a feature phone, it has built-in apps such as YouTube, WhatsApp, Google Assistant, Facebook, JioCinema, JioTV, and more. The 4G feature phone is touted by the company as a 4G keypad smartphone since it has support for above listed apps.

“As we embark on an exciting festive season, JioPhone is appearing in a new avatar, the JioPhone Prima, created to achieve the vision of “2G Mukt Bharat”. The phone was recently showcased at the IMC 2023. JioPhone Prima is not just a 4G keypad smartphone; it's a gateway to endless possibilities. All new JioPhone Prima is a tailor-made product for style-conscious customers,” said Reliance Jio in a press note announcing the availability and pricing of the phone.

JioPhone Prima 4G phone: Specifications

The JioPhone Prima sports a 2.4-inch TFT display, mated with a keypad for input and navigation. Offered in blue and yellow colours, the feature phone comes with apps pre-installed. Some of these apps include YouTube, WhatsApp, JioTV, Jio Cinema, Jio Pay, and Jio Saavan. The phone has a flashlight, FM radio and a 0.3MP primary camera.

Jio has not provided the specifications of the feature phone, but news reports state that the phone is powered by an ARM Cortex A53 processor, and boots KaiOS operating system. For the uninitiated, KaiOS is a forked version of Android designed to work on phones with limited processing capacity. Other features include 512MB RAM, microSD slot for storage expansion (up to 128GB), 1800mAh battery, and Bluetooth version 5.0.