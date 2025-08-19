Samsung launches Galaxy Buds3 FE with Galaxy AI features built-in: Details

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 launched in India at Rs 49,999: Check specs Samsung has unveiled its latest Fan Edition (FE) wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE. The new model adopts the stem-style design seen across the Galaxy Buds 3 lineup and brings features such as improved active noise cancellation (ANC) and Samsung’s Crystal Clear Call technology, but at a more affordable price point. The earbuds also integrate AI-driven functions, including live translation through Galaxy AI when paired with compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Price and availability

In the US, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE is priced at $149.99. While Samsung has yet to reveal India pricing, it has confirmed that the new earbuds will be "progressively” available from September 5. The earbuds are available in two colours: Black and Gray.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Details Samsung said the Galaxy Buds 3 FE delivers enhanced sound performance and upgraded ANC compared to its predecessor. The earbuds also feature Crystal Clear Call technology, which leverages a machine learning model to filter out background noise and isolate the speaker’s voice during calls. Thanks to the redesigned stem, microphone placement has also been optimized to improve voice pickup. ALSO READ: Sennheiser Accentum Open wireless earbuds launched: Price, features, more The earbuds support pinch gestures for selection and swipes for volume adjustments. They come with Galaxy ecosystem features like Auto Switch, which seamlessly shifts connections across Galaxy devices depending on usage. Additionally, when paired with a compatible Galaxy smartphone, the Buds 3 FE can act as a live translator using the Galaxy AI Interpreter.