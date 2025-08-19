Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung launches Galaxy Buds3 FE with Galaxy AI features built-in: Details

Samsung launches Galaxy Buds3 FE with Galaxy AI features built-in: Details

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 FE bring upgraded ANC, Crystal Clear Call tech, AI features like live translation, and hands-free Gemini support at a lower price point

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE
Harsh Shivam
Aug 19 2025 | 10:45 AM IST
Samsung has unveiled its latest Fan Edition (FE) wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE. The new model adopts the stem-style design seen across the Galaxy Buds 3 lineup and brings features such as improved active noise cancellation (ANC) and Samsung’s Crystal Clear Call technology, but at a more affordable price point. The earbuds also integrate AI-driven functions, including live translation through Galaxy AI when paired with compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphones. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Price and availability

In the US, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE is priced at $149.99. While Samsung has yet to reveal India pricing, it has confirmed that the new earbuds will be "progressively” available from September 5. The earbuds are available in two colours: Black and Gray.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Details

Samsung said the Galaxy Buds 3 FE delivers enhanced sound performance and upgraded ANC compared to its predecessor. The earbuds also feature Crystal Clear Call technology, which leverages a machine learning model to filter out background noise and isolate the speaker’s voice during calls. Thanks to the redesigned stem, microphone placement has also been optimized to improve voice pickup.
The earbuds support pinch gestures for selection and swipes for volume adjustments. They come with Galaxy ecosystem features like Auto Switch, which seamlessly shifts connections across Galaxy devices depending on usage. Additionally, when paired with a compatible Galaxy smartphone, the Buds 3 FE can act as a live translator using the Galaxy AI Interpreter.
 
According to a report by 9To5Google, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE also offers hands-free access to Google Gemini with the “Hey Google” wake command. Previously limited to Pixel Buds Pro 2, the feature is said to be expanding to Samsung’s earbuds with this release. It is also expected to roll out to other Galaxy Buds 3 series models via the One UI 8 update on Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Specifications

  • Speaker: one-way dynamic driver
  • Microphones: 3 Mics
  • ANC modes: ANC and Ambient Sound
  • Battery: 53mAh (buds), 515mAh (charging case)
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4
  • Codecs: SSC (Samsung Seamless Codec), AAC, SBC
  • Sensors: Proximity, Hall, Touch, Pressure sensor
  • Durability: IP54 (only buds)

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

