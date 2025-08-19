Redmi 15 5G smartphone with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

The Redmi 15 5G smartphone will be available in India starting August 28 on the company’s official website, Mi Home, ecommerce platform Amazon and select retail outlets.

Redmi 15 5G: Details

Redmi 15 5G smartphone sports a 6.9-inch Adaptive Sync display of FHD+ resolution that can go up to 144Hz refresh rate in specific scenarios. The display has also received TUV Rheinland triple certification for eye comfort. Complementing the display is a Dolby-certified speaker system that the company said can deliver 200 per cent volume.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 system-on-chip, the smartphone offers up to 8GB RAM which can be extended up to 16GB with virtual RAM technology. It is offered with up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. As for the battery, the smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery and supports 33W wired charging with 18W reverse wired charging. Xiaomi is also offering a 33W charger in the box.