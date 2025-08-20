HP launches Omen 16 gaming laptops with AMD, Intel AI chips and Nvidia GPUs

US-based PC maker HP has launched its next generation Omen 16 gaming laptops in India. The laptops are configurable with Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI processors and with up to Nvidia GeForce 12GB RTX 5070 Ti graphic processing unit (GPU). The laptop also features AI-powered tools like Omen AI and an “Unleashed Mode” for performance and thermal management. Here is all you need to know about HP Omen 16 gaming laptops:

HP Omen 16: Price and availability

Starting at Rs 1,29,999, the HP Omen 16 laptop is now available in India on the HP Online Store, HP World Store, ecommerce platform Amazon India, and at select retailers including Reliance Digital and Croma. The laptop is offered in a single Shadow Black colour.

HP Omen 16: Details The HP Omen 16 sports a 16-inch display of QHD (2560X1600) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. The display covers 100 per cent sRGB colour space and can get bright up to 500 nits. HP said that the display has received eye-safe certification for low blue light emission. ALSO READ: Microsoft may soon let you stream Xbox games for free with ads: Details For thermal management, the laptop features a “Tempest Cooling” system, which it said is a combination of expanded fan gaps, vapour chamber cooling, and heat phase redistribution. HP said that the laptop operates at 46 dBA, minimising noise while maintaining the temperature.

Additionally, HP said its built-in AI tools such as Omen AI and Unleashed Mode automatically adjusts performance and manages thermals in real time as per usage. ALSO READ: Discord to let you try out Fortnite for free through Nvidia GeForce Now For the battery, the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop features a six-cell 83Wh battery which supports HP Fast Charge functionality. The company said that this enables the laptop to get up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes. The HP Omen 16 also features a FHD webcam which is said to offer noise reduction for clearer calls and better performance in low-light conditions.