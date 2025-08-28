Moto Buds Loop, Buds Bass launched with AI calling features: Price, specs

Moto Buds Loop, Buds Bass: Price, availability and offers
- Moto Buds Loop: Rs 7,999
- Colour: Trekking Green
- Moto Buds Bass: Rs 1,999
- Colour: PANTONE Dark Shadow; PANTONE Blue Jewel; PANTONE Posy Green
Moto Buds Loop: Details
Moto Buds Loop: Specifications
- Speakers: Single ironless drivers (12mm) × 2
- Microphones: Dual microphone system × 2, CrystalTalk AI
- Certifications: EVO
- Sound technology: Sound by Bose, Spatial Audio
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4
- Battery life (Earbuds): Up to 8 hours of playtime (Claimed)
- Battery life (Charging Case): Up to 37 hours of playtime (Claimed)
- Case charging time: 60 minutes (Claimed)
- Water protection: IP54 water-repellent design
Moto Buds Bass: Details
Moto Buds Bass: Specifications
- Speakers: Single dynamic drivers (12.4mm) × 2
- Microphones: Triple microphones × 2, ENC
- Certifications: Hi-Res, EVO
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, LDAC codec
- Battery life (Earbuds): Up to 7 hours of playtime with ANC off (Claimed)
- Battery life (Charging Case): Up to 41 hours of playtime (Claimed)
- Case charging time: 90 minutes (Claimed)
- Quick Charge: 10 minutes of charging for up to 2 hours of playtime with ANC off (Claimed)
- Active noise cancellation: Up to 50dB
- ANC Modes: Off, Transparency, Adaptive, Noise cancellation
- Water Protection: IP54 water-repellent design
- Charging case dimensions: 60mm × 49mm × 24.3mm
- Total weight: 51g
