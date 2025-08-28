Moto Buds Loop, Buds Bass launched with AI calling features: Price, specs

Motorola has expanded its true wireless audio portfolio in India with the launch of Moto Buds Loop and Moto Buds Bass. The Moto Buds Loop, powered by 12mm ironless drivers, brings an open-ear design with Sound by Bose tuning and spatial audio technology. Meanwhile, the Moto Buds Bass features 12.4mm composite dynamic drivers, boasts Hi-Res LDAC audio and 50dB active noise cancellation (ANC) with an in-ear design. According to the Chinese consumer electronics maker, both audio devices sport an IP54-rated water repellent design.

Moto Buds Loop, Buds Bass: Price, availability and offers

Moto Buds Loop: Rs 7,999

Colour: Trekking Green

Moto Buds Bass: Rs 1,999

Colour: PANTONE Dark Shadow; PANTONE Blue Jewel; PANTONE Posy Green

Moto Buds Loop will go on sale on September 1, and Moto Buds Bass will go on sale on September 8. Both products will be sold on Motorola’s website, Flipkart, and select retail stores across India.

Additionally, as part of an introductory offer, Motorola is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on Moto Buds Loop, bringing down the effective price to Rs 6,999. Moto Buds Loop: Details The Moto Buds Loop are powered by 12mm ironless drivers, boast Sound by Bose tuning, and spatial audio. The earbuds integrate a dual-microphone system with CrystalTalk AI for clear voice pickup and background noise filtering during calls. The Moto Buds Loop connects via Bluetooth 5.4. As per Motorola, it offers up to eight hours of playtime on a single charge and thirty-seven hours total with the charging case, which is said to charge fully in sixty minutes. The buds are said to feature an IP54-rated water-repellent design.

These earbuds include bone-conduction microphone integration and Smart Connect, allowing multi-device pairing and interaction with the Moto Buds app. Moto Buds Loop supports fast charging, which, as per the company, provides three hours of music in ten minutes. ALSO READ: Realme previews concept phones with 15000 mAh battery, built-in cooling fan Moto Buds Loop: Specifications Speakers: Single ironless drivers (12mm) × 2

Microphones: Dual microphone system × 2, CrystalTalk AI

Certifications: EVO

Sound technology: Sound by Bose, Spatial Audio

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4

Battery life (Earbuds): Up to 8 hours of playtime (Claimed)

Battery life (Charging Case): Up to 37 hours of playtime (Claimed)

Case charging time: 60 minutes (Claimed)

Water protection: IP54 water-repellent design Moto Buds Bass: Details The Moto Buds Bass are powered by 12.4mm composite dynamic drivers and boast Super Bass tuning and Hi-Res audio certification. Each earbud has a triple-microphone system with ENC and CrystalTalk AI to reduce background noise during calls. The buds have been claimed to offer up to seven hours of playtime (ANC off) and forty-one hours total with the charging case, with quick charge providing two hours of listening in ten minutes. ANC supports up to 50dB noise cancellation and includes noise cancelling, transparency, adaptive, and off modes, with adaptive adjustment based on surroundings.