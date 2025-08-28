Amazfit Balance 2 and screen-free Helio Strap launched: Price, features

Amazfit has expanded its fitness wearable portfolio in India with the launch of the Helio Strap and Balance 2. Amazfit Helio Strap is the company’s first screen-free fitness, recovery, and sleep tracker, which was available in select markets, and has now been launched in India. Amazfit Balance 2, on the other hand, is a multi-sport smartwatch featuring military-grade durability, more than 170 sports modes, and performance monitoring.

Amazfit Helio Strap, Balance 2: Price and availability

Amazfit Helio Strap: Rs 8,999

Amazfit Balance 2: Rs 24,999

Both products will go on sale starting August 28. They will be available for purchase through Amazfit’s website and select retail stores.

ALSO READ: Redmi 15 5G phone with 7000mAh battery now available in India: Check price Amazfit Helio Strap: Details Amazfit’s Helio Strap is a screen-free fitness band weighing 20 grams with a fibre-reinforced polymer body and a 22mm nylon strap. The device measures 33.97 x 24.3 x 10.59mm, is water-resistant up to 5ATM, and is powered by a 232mAh battery that, as per the company, supports up to 10 days of typical use. The band includes a BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor for heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress monitoring, along with acceleration, gyroscope, and temperature sensors. It supports continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, including REM stages, and energy-level measurement. Fitness tracking includes 27 sports modes, smart recognition of 25 strength training movements, dedicated HYROX Race mode, and PeakBeats workout analysis. It also boasts BioCharge score which monitors real-time body energy levels by integrating data from sleep, exertion, and stress—helping users balance recovery and performance.

The device connects via Bluetooth 5.2 and is compatible with Android 7.0 or iOS 15 and above through the Zepp App. It also supports syncing with third-party platforms such as Strava, Google Fit, and Apple Health. ALSO READ: Google expands AI-powered Vids platform to free users, adds new features Amazfit Balance 2: Details Amazfit has introduced the Balance 2, a smartwatch with a 1.5-inch AMOLED display protected by sapphire glass, offering a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The device weighs 43 grams and features a 10ATM water-resistance rating, dual-band GPS, and two built-in speakers. Its 658mAh battery provides up to 21 days of typical use, with reduced endurance under heavy usage or continuous GPS tracking, as per Amazfit.