Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme previews concept phones with 15000 mAh battery, built-in cooling fan

Realme previews concept phones with 15000 mAh battery, built-in cooling fan

Realme is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a preview of concept phones featuring 15000mAh battery and built-in cooling fan. Here are the details

Realme Concept Phones

Realme Concept Phones (Image: Realme)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s Realme, marking its seventh anniversary, unveiled two concept smartphones that push the boundaries of mobile hardware. The first is a device with a 15,000mAh battery, claimed to deliver up to four days of usage on a single charge. The second, dubbed the Chill Fan Phone, integrates a miniature cooling fan and thermoelectric cooler, which the company says can lower device temperature by up to six degrees Celsius.

Realme 15,000mAh concept phone

According to Realme, the concept device uses 100 per cent silicon anode technology, enabling an industry-first 1,200 Wh/L energy density. The battery supports up to four days of usage, 18 hours of continuous video recording, and 53 hours of video playback.
 
 
Despite its capacity, Realme says the phone remains slim at 8.89mm, with the battery itself measuring 6.48mm. Compared to a standard power bank, the concept device is 42 per cent thinner and 68 per cent lighter, while offering capacity nearly equal to the combined batteries of five iPhone generations (iPhone 12 through 16).
 
The phone also supports reverse charging, effectively functioning as a power bank. 

Also Read

Realme P4 Pro 5G

Realme P4 series with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Price, offers

Realme P4 Pro 5G

Realme P4 series set to launch on August 20: Where to watch, what to expect

Tech Wrap August 18

Tech Wrap Aug 18: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5, WhatsApp features, Honor X7c

Realme P4 series smartphones

Realme P4 series with AI gaming features launching Aug 20: What to expect

Realme 15 series and T200 Buds

Realme 15 series with 7000mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, offers

Realme Chill Fan Phone

The second concept device introduces an internal cooling fan with thermoelectric cooling (TEC) technology – typically found in external gaming accessories. The design resembles the Realme GT 7 series, with the company’s IceSense Ultra back, which changes colour from white to blue as the phone cools.
 
Realme said the cooling system reduces core device temperature by up to six degrees Celsius. The feature is optimised for more than 20 graphically intensive games, including Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, and is designed to maintain high frame rates during extended sessions. 
 
Both innovations, the company said, are aimed at addressing common frustrations such as mid-game battery drains and overheating, reinforcing Realme’s positioning as a performance-oriented brand.
 

More From This Section

WhatsApp's new 'Writing Help' feature

WhatsApp introduces Writing Help feature: What is it, how it works and more

Redmi 15 5G smartphone

Redmi 15 5G phone with 7000mAh battery now available in India: Check price

Google Vids: New features

Google expands AI-powered Vids platform to free users, adds new features

BGMI

BGMI redeem codes for August 28: How to win Rockstar backpack, more rewards

Microsoft Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft brings cloud gaming to more affordable Xbox Game Pass tiers

Topics : Realme Tech News Realme India chinese smartphone industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickVisa Fraud in DelhiDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon