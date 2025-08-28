Realme previews concept phones with 15000 mAh battery, built-in cooling fan

China’s Realme, marking its seventh anniversary, unveiled two concept smartphones that push the boundaries of mobile hardware. The first is a device with a 15,000mAh battery, claimed to deliver up to four days of usage on a single charge. The second, dubbed the Chill Fan Phone, integrates a miniature cooling fan and thermoelectric cooler, which the company says can lower device temperature by up to six degrees Celsius.
Realme 15,000mAh concept phone
According to Realme, the concept device uses 100 per cent silicon anode technology, enabling an industry-first 1,200 Wh/L energy density. The battery supports up to four days of usage, 18 hours of continuous video recording, and 53 hours of video playback.
Despite its capacity, Realme says the phone remains slim at 8.89mm, with the battery itself measuring 6.48mm. Compared to a standard power bank, the concept device is 42 per cent thinner and 68 per cent lighter, while offering capacity nearly equal to the combined batteries of five iPhone generations (iPhone 12 through 16).
The phone also supports reverse charging, effectively functioning as a power bank.
Realme Chill Fan Phone
The second concept device introduces an internal cooling fan with thermoelectric cooling (TEC) technology – typically found in external gaming accessories. The design resembles the Realme GT 7 series, with the company’s IceSense Ultra back, which changes colour from white to blue as the phone cools.
Realme said the cooling system reduces core device temperature by up to six degrees Celsius. The feature is optimised for more than 20 graphically intensive games, including Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, and is designed to maintain high frame rates during extended sessions.
Both innovations, the company said, are aimed at addressing common frustrations such as mid-game battery drains and overheating, reinforcing Realme’s positioning as a performance-oriented brand.