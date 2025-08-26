Asus launches AMD Ryzen 7 350-powered VivoBook S14 and VivoBook 14 AI PCs

ASUS Vivobook: Price and variants
- ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1407KA): Rs 65,990
- ASUS Vivobook S14 (M3407KA): Rs 75,990
- ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1407CA): Rs 42,990
- ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1504VA-BQ323WS): Rs 70,990
Vivobook S14 and Vivobook 14: Details
Processor
Display
Weight and durability
AI tools
Battery and connectivity
- Display: 14-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 300-nits brightness.
- Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 5 330, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350
- GPU: AMD Radeon (Integrated)
- RAM: 16 GB 5600 MHz DDR5 with SO-DIMM memory slot
- Storage: 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
- Battery: 42 WHr with 65W charging
- OS: Windows 11 Home with Copilot support
- Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C with support for display/power delivery, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
- Audio: Dirac sound and SonicMaster, Built-in array microphone
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.3
- Display: 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution OLED Display, 300 nits brightness
- Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 5 330, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350
- GPU: AMD Radeon (Integrated)
- RAM: Up to 32GB DDR5 RAM (16GB onboard + 16GB SO-DIMM)
- Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
- Battery: 70 WHr with 65W charging
- OS: Windows 11 Home
- Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C with support for display / power delivery, 1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
- Audio: 2 built-in speakers and microphone, Dolby Atmos certified
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2x2 + Bluetooth 5.4 Wireless Card
ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1504VA), Vivobook 14 (X1407CA)
