Asus launches AMD Ryzen 7 350-powered VivoBook S14 and VivoBook 14 AI PCs

Both Vivobooks are powered by up to the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor. As per ASUS, the Vivobook S14 and Vivobook 14 are capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS. ASUS includes IceCool Thermal Tech and customisable MyASUS fan profiles, which keep the performance stable even when unplugged.

Display

The Vivobook S14 features a 14-inch OLED 16:10 display, up to FHD+ resolution, eighty-six per cent screen-to-body ratio, and ninety-five per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. On the other hand, the Vivobook 14 features a 14-inch FHD+ display, with TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light and flicker-free viewing.

Weight and durability

The Vivobook S14 is 1.59 cm thin, weighs around 1.4 kg, and features a sandwich metal design with a CNC-engraved logo. Whereas the Vivobook 14 weighs 1.46 kg and is 1.79 cm thin. Both models are MIL-STD 810H certified, ensuring military-grade durability.

AI tools

Preloaded with AI-driven tools like Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, and ASUS’s StoryCube app, these laptops are said to enhance collaboration and creativity. As part of the Copilot+ PC lineup, users can get exclusive AI features out of the box.