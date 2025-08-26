OnePlus Nord Buds 3r with ANC, 3D audio support launched: Price, features

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r: Price, availability, and offers
- Price: Rs 1,799
- Colour: Aura Blue, Ash Black
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r: Details
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r: Specifications
- Audio: 12.4mm dynamic drivers, titanised vibrating diaphragm
- Mic: 2 mics per side
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, dual device connection
- Features: OnePlus 3D audio, sound master EQ, 47ms low latency, AI translation, voice assistant shortcut, Find My Earbuds
- Durability: IP55 rating for dust and water resistance
- Battery: 58 mAh (Earbuds) ; 560 mAh (Charging case)
- Dimension: 31.1 x 20.3 x 23.3 mm (Earbuds) ; 60.2 x 47.5 x 24 mm (Charging case)
- Weight: 4.5g±0.2g (Earbuds) ; 38.6g±2g (Charging case)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app