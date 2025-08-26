Home / Technology / Gadgets / OnePlus Nord Buds 3r with ANC, 3D audio support launched: Price, features

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r with ANC, 3D audio support launched: Price, features

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r with dual-mic, active noise cancellation and immersive 3D audio support, will be available for purchase starting September 8 at an introductory price of Rs 1,599

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
OnePlus has expanded the Nord Buds 3 series in India with the unveiling of the new OnePlus Nord Buds 3r. The series now comprises OnePlus Nord Buds 3, Nord Buds 3 Pro, and Nord Buds 3r. These true wireless stereo earbuds boast AI noise cancellation with dual mics, 12.4mm titanium drivers, and OnePlus 3D Audio to deliver immersive sound.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r: Price, availability, and offers

  • Price: Rs 1,799
  • Colour: Aura Blue, Ash Black
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r will go on sale starting September 8 across OnePlus’s website, e-commerce platform Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and select retailers such as Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.
 
As part of the introductory offer, OnePlus Nord Buds 3r will be available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,599. On top of this, customers can get an additional discount once the open sale begins.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r: Details

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r features 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers. The earbuds support three pre-set Equalisation (EQ) modes and a six-band equaliser for manual adjustment of low, mid, and high frequencies. Some OnePlus devices also support 3D Audio, which provides directional sound. As per the company, calls use dual-mic AI noise cancellation with beamforming and anti-wind design.
 
Connectivity is taken care of via Bluetooth 5.4 with a low-latency mode (47ms) for gaming. The earbuds support dual-device connection and Google Fast Pair. Tap controls allow activation of voice assistants and other functions. Additional features include AI Translation, double-tap for photos, Aqua Touch controls, and Find My Earbuds functionality.
 
As per the Chinese consumer electronics maker, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r offer a total battery life of up to fifty-four hours, with the charging case. The earbuds themselves are rated with TUV Rheinland battery health certification, claimed to maintain performance even after 1,000 charging cycles. They carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r: Specifications

  • Audio: 12.4mm dynamic drivers, titanised vibrating diaphragm
  • Mic: 2 mics per side
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, dual device connection
  • Features: OnePlus 3D audio, sound master EQ, 47ms low latency, AI translation, voice assistant shortcut, Find My Earbuds
  • Durability: IP55 rating for dust and water resistance
  • Battery: 58 mAh (Earbuds) ; 560 mAh (Charging case)
  • Dimension: 31.1 x 20.3 x 23.3 mm (Earbuds) ; 60.2 x 47.5 x 24 mm (Charging case)
  • Weight: 4.5g±0.2g (Earbuds) ; 38.6g±2g (Charging case)

Topics :OnePlusTech NewsOnePlus in IndiaBluetooth audio devicesTechnology

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

