Vivo T4 Pro 5G launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4: Know price, specs

The smartphone will go on sale starting August 29 across Vivo India’s e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Launch offers

As part of an introductory offer, Vivo is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on select bank cards. Alternatively, consumers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000.

Vivo is also offering free premium access to 10 OTT apps for two months.

No-cost equated monthly instalment plans for up to 6 months are also available.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Details

The Vivo T4 Pro features a 6.77-inch quad-curved display with a resolution of 2392 × 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is IP68 and IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. As per the company, it can withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 120 minutes.