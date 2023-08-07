Samsung Galaxy F34 5G smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Monday launched in India the Galaxy F34 5G smartphone. The new entrant in the Galaxy F-series features a 6.42-inch super AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate, 6000 mAh battery, and a multi-camera system led by 50-megapixel main sensor on the back. The smartphone comes in electric black and mystic green colours. Below are the details:

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Price, introductory offers, and sale details

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, both with 128GB on-board storage, at Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999. Up for pre-order on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, the smartphone is available with introductory offers in which customers can avail either Rs 2,000 instant discount available on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards or Rs 2,000 off on exchange bonus in trade-in deal. Besides, there is no-interest equated monthly instalment available for up to nine months on select bank cards. While there has been no confirmation on the open sale, Flipkart shows August 14 as tentative delivery date.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy F34 5G sports a 6.46-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED display of 120Hz display. The display features Gorilla Glass 5 protection for resistance against scratches and smudges. It boasts Samsung’s Vision Booster technology, which enhances contrast and colours based on ambient lighting conditions.

Imaging is covered by a multi-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. As for the features, the Galaxy F34 5G gets Samsung Nightography, Fun mode with built-in filters and lens effects, and Single Take.

The Galaxy F34 5G is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, which is said to deliver up to two-day on-battery time. Other features of the smartphone include ‘Voice Focus’, which aids voice quality during voice and video calls by minimising background noise. Besides, the phone supports Dolby Atmos audio through supported wireless audio accessories.

As for the software, Samsung said it would provide up to four generations of operating system upgrades and up to five years of security updates. The Galaxy F34 5G would come with Samsung Wallet, and its Tap & Pay feature, which tokenises and stores credit and debit cards on the phone.