OPPO Find X9 series launched, India debut set for early Nov: Watch unboxing

OPPO Find X9 Pro: Details
OPPO Find X9: Details
OPPO Find X9 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ (2772 x 1272 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3600 nits of peak brightness and 1800 nits in HBM, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1
- Operating system: ColorOS 16
- Rear camera: 50MP ultra-wide angle + 50MP wide angle + 200MP telephoto camera
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 7,500mAh
- Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC wired, 50W AIRVOOC wireless
- Thickness: 8.25mm
- Weight: 224g
- Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69 rated
- Colour: Titanium Charcoal, Silk White
OPPO Find X9: Specifications
- Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ (2760 x 1256 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3600 nits of peak brightness and 1800 nits in HBM, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1
- Operating system: ColorOS 16
- Rear camera: 50MP ultra-wide angle + 50MP wide angle + 50MP telephoto
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 7,025mAh
- Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC wired, 50W AIRVOOC wireless
- Thickness: 7.99mm
- Weight: 203g
- Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69 rated
- Colour: Titanium Grey, Space Black
