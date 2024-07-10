Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / Motorola launches Moto g85 5G in India with curved pOLED display: Details

Motorola launches Moto g85 5G in India with curved pOLED display: Details

Priced at Rs 17,999, the Moto g85 5G smartphone will be available in India from July 16 on Motorola.in, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail stores

Motorola moto g85 5G
Motorola moto g85 5G
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has launched its Moto g85 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone features a 3D curved pOLED display of 120 Hz refresh rate, making it the maiden Moto g-series smartphone to get a 3D curved display. The smartphone also sports a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). 

Motorola Moto g85 5G: Price and variants

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

  • 8GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 17,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,999
The Moto g85 smartphone is offered in three Pantone curated colours and finishes – Olive Green and Cobalt Blue in Vegan Leather finish, and Urban Gray in Acrylic Glass finish.

Motorola Moto g85 5G: Availability and offers

The Motorola Moto g85 5G smartphone will be available for purchase in India from July 16, 12PM onwards on Motorola’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets. 

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 1000 on select bank cards. Additionally, customers purchasing the device from Flipkart can get a discount of up to Rs 1000 on trade-in deals on top of the exchange value of the older device. There is also an option for no cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan for up to nine months.

More From This Section

Xiaomi launches Redmi 13 5G, Buds 5C, RVC X10, and more: Prices, features

Amazon launches Alexa-powered 'Echo Spot' smart alarm clock: Check details

Vivobook S15: ASUS debuts India's first Copilot Plus AI laptop at Rs 124990

Honor 200 series with AI-enhanced MagicOS 8.0 launching in India on July 18

Nothing launches CMF Phone 1 in India, Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2 tag along


Motorola Moto g85 5G: Details and specifications

The Moto G85 smartphone sports a 6.7-inch 3D curved pOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and 1600nits peak brightness level. The display is also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and is offered in up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. The Moto G85 gets a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 33W fast wired charging.

In the imaging department, the Moto G85 smartphone boasts a 50-megapixel main sensor (Sony Lytia 600) with OIS support. The primary camera at the back is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports a 32MP camera sensor. 

Full specifications-
  • Display: 6.7-inch, 3D curved pOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, 1600nits peak brightness, | 100% DCI P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chi
  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary with OIS (Sony Lytia 600) + 8MP ultra-wide angle
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Charging: 33W wired
  • OS: Hello UI based on Android 14

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Motorola sets Moto G85 5G phone's India launch for July 10: What to expect

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra set to launch in India on July 4: Specs, AI features

Razr 50 series: Motorola unveils 2024 flip-style foldable smartphone lineup

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra launched in India at Rs 59,999: Know specs, offers

Topics :Motorola phonesMotorola IndiaChinese smartphonesTechnologygadgets

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story