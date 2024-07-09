Amazon launches Alexa-powered 'Echo Spot' smart alarm clock: Check details

Expanding its Alexa-enabled smart device portfolio, Amazon on July 9 launched the Echo Spot smart alarm clock that doubles up as a wireless speaker. Launched globally, the Amazon Echo Spot will be available in select markets, including the US, starting at Prime Day on July 21. Priced at $79.9, the device features a semi-spherical design with a front firing speaker underneath a half-circle tinted glass covered touchscreen. Although the company has not confirmed the availability of the Echo Spot in India, it is expected to launch in the region soon.

Amazon Echo Spot: Details Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Amazon is placing the Echo Spot as a customisable smart alarm clock that features a variety of custom clock faces. However, the 2.83-inch touch screen display on the device also allows users to view weather updates, song titles, and more at a glance. The semi-circular cover glass encompassing the display sits on top of a 1.73-inch front-firing directional speaker that the company said delivers vibrant sound.

The Amazon Echo Spot comes in six colourways – orange, violet, magenta, lime, teal, and blue. Amazon said that customers can customise the device as per their preference utilising a variety of clock faces available. Users can also set up custom alarm sounds or choose from the pre-set of Aurora, Daybreak, Endeavor, and Flutter alarm sounds. Additionally, the Echo Spot can be snoozed simply by tapping the device like a standard alarm clock.

Users can utilise the front facing directional speaker to play music while the display shows colourful visual animation. To skip a song, users can either ask the virtual assistant Alexa or can tap the display to perform a quick action.

As the device comes with Alexa support, Amazon has created 10 unique response animations to go along with voice prompts. The animated responses are not limited to prompts, the device also shows visual illustrations to go along with the weather report.