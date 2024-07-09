Vivobook S15: ASUS debuts India's first Copilot Plus AI laptop at Rs 124990

Taiwanese electronics maker ASUS on July 9 debuted its inaugural laptop based on Microsoft Copilot+ platform, the Vivobook S 15. The laptop is based on Windows 11 on ARM platform that Microsoft recently refreshed by introducing a range of artificial intelligence features that are collectively called Copilot+. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, which has a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for handling artificial intelligence workloads, the laptop is capable of running AI features that are exclusive to the Copilot+ platform.

The Vivobook S 15 OLED, priced at Rs 1,24,990, is now available for purchase on ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Pegasus Stores, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets.

ASUS Vivobook S 15: Details

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 sports a 15.6-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. AsSUS said the display is Pantone validated for colour accuracy and boasts 600nits peak brightness. Moreover, the display is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certified.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Processor, the laptop comes with an integrated Graphic processing unit (GPU) and Qualcomm’s Hexagon NPU that is capable of performing 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) for AI performance. The laptop is offered in 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage configuration.

In terms of design, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 boasts a sleek construction design measuring 1.47 cm thick and is lightweight at 1.42 Kg. The laptop has also received MIL-STD 810H certification for military grade durability.

ASUS Vivobook S 15: Specifications