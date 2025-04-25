Motorola unveils Razr 60 series flip-style foldable phones: Specs, features

Both smartphones are expected to arrive in India soon as successors to the Razr 50 line-up, although the company has not disclosed when they will be available for purchase. Below are the details of the newly launched Razr 60 Ultra and Razr 60.

Motorola Razr 60 series: Details

Moto AI: New features

Motorola has introduced new AI features designed to provide real-time recommendations. According to the company: “Next Move recognises what’s on the screen, like a recipe or trip itinerary, and offers suggestions for next steps. These could include saving important details, generating a cooking-themed playlist with Playlist Studio, or using Image Studio6 for an image, avatar, wallpaper or sticker inspired by the trip. With Smart Connect with AI, users can access these items with a voice or text command like ‘show me this on my TV’, and stream to a TV, mirror to a PC or tablet, or launch a multitasking hub. Gemini and Gemini Live are accessible from Razr’s external display, for creative planning and problem solving.”

The Ultra variant also features a dedicated "AI Key" for easy access to Moto AI. When the Razr 60 Ultra is in stand or tent mode, users can go handsfree and enable Look and Talk with a glance, allowing conversation with Moto AI for quick queries, notification summaries or transcriptions.

Display and design

According to Motorola: “With 20 per cent narrower bezels, users can flip open the Razr 60 Ultra and enjoy a 7.0-inch pOLED display that brings videos and games to life in Super HD, with higher resolution than the previous generation for sharper detail and less pixelation. The Razr 60 Ultra is the world’s first flip phone with a Pantone Validated display, offering vivid, true-to-life images.”

The Razr 60 Ultra features a 4-inch interactive external display, 40 per cent larger than other flip phones, with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection. Motorola claims this is the toughest external display ever on a Razr, with 10 times better drop performance.

The Razr 60 features a 6.9-inch pOLED HDR10+ display and a 3.6-inch external screen for quick access to favourite apps.

Both models are built with a titanium-reinforced hinge plate, claimed to be four times stronger than surgical-grade stainless steel, and designed to withstand 35 per cent more folds than the Razr 50 series. The Ultra Thin Glass used offers a 30 per cent smoother display – the smoothest Razr screen to date.

Both smartphones have an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance, capable of submersion in 1.5 metres of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. The Razr 60 Ultra is offered in four finishes – soft-touch Alcantara, real wood, satin-inspired, and leather-inspired. The leather-inspired version comes in four colours: Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Spring Bud, Pantone Lightest Sky and Pantone Parfait Pink.

Camera

The Razr 60 Ultra features a triple 50 MP camera system, supported by Moto AI. Users can capture, edit and view content in Dolby Vision, with Dolby Atmos providing clear audio.

The Razr 60 is equipped with a 50 MP main camera, complemented by a 13 MP ultra-wide and Macro Vision lens, delivering flagship-level photography at a more accessible price point.

Battery

The Razr 60 Ultra offers over 36 hours of battery life on a single charge, powered by a 4,700 mAh battery. Its Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform includes a dedicated AI engine for enhanced performance and efficiency. Motorola claims this is the fastest-charging flip phone, delivering a full day’s power in 8 minutes using 68W TurboPower charging. It also supports 30W wireless charging and reverse charging for other devices.

The Razr 60 is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, offering up to a day of use. It supports 30W TurboPower charging, providing a day’s charge in 15 minutes, and 15W wireless charging.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra vs Razr 50 Ultra: Specifications

Specifications Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Main Display 7-inch pOLED, superHD, 165Hz 6.9-inch pOLED, FHD, 165Hz Cover Display 4-inch pOLED, 120Hz 4-inch pOLED, 165Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Rear Camera 50MP (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide 50MP (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide Front Camera 50MP 32MP Battery 4,700 mAH 4,000 mAh Charging 68W wired + 30W wireless 45W wired + 15W wireless Protection IP48 and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic on cover display IPX8 Platform Android 15 Android 14

Motorola Razr 60 vs Razr 50: Specifications