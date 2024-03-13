POCO X6 Neo with 108MP camera, 120Hz AMOLED display launched: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand POCO on March 13 launched in India the POCO X6 Neo. Starting at Rs 15,999, the smartphone is offered in up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage configuration. The POCO X6 Neo is offered in Martian Orange, Horizon Blue, and Astral Black colours. It will be available on Flipkart, starting March 18. Below are the details

POCO X6 Neo: Variants and pricing

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 17,999

POCO X6 Neo: Introductory offers

POCO is offering Rs 1,000 bank discount on ICICI Bank cards and equated-monthly instalments. Alternatively, customers can avail Rs 1,000 in exchange bonus in trade-in deals.The smartphone will be available for purchase in limited quantities during the exclusive early access sale on Flipkart, starting at 7:00 PM on March 13. Additionally, the Rs 1,000 bank discount and exchange bonus offers will also be valid during this limited-time sale. Furthermore, POCO has announced that fortunate customers will have the opportunity to win a Hero Bike valued at Rs 140,000 for only Rs 1 when they buy the POCO X6 Neo during Flipkart's special early access sale.

POCO X6 Pro 5G: Specification