POCO X6 Neo with 108MP camera, 120Hz AMOLED display launched: Price, specs

The POCO X6 Neo is offered in Martian Orange, Horizon Blue, and Astral Black colours at Rs 15,999 onwards. It will be available on Flipkart, starting March 18

POCO X6 Neo Photo: POCO
Ashmita Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand POCO on March 13 launched in India the POCO X6 Neo. Starting at Rs 15,999, the smartphone is offered in up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage configuration. The POCO X6 Neo is offered in Martian Orange, Horizon Blue, and Astral Black colours. It will be available on Flipkart, starting March 18.  Below are the details

POCO X6 Neo: Variants and pricing

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 17,999

POCO X6 Neo: Introductory offers

POCO is offering Rs 1,000 bank discount on ICICI Bank cards and equated-monthly instalments. Alternatively, customers can avail Rs 1,000 in exchange bonus in trade-in deals.The smartphone will be available for purchase in limited quantities during the exclusive early access sale on Flipkart, starting at 7:00 PM on March 13. Additionally, the Rs 1,000 bank discount and exchange bonus offers will also be valid during this limited-time sale. Furthermore, POCO has announced that fortunate customers will have the opportunity to win a Hero Bike valued at Rs 140,000 for only Rs 1 when they buy the POCO X6 Neo during Flipkart's special early access sale.

POCO X6 Pro 5G: Specification

  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 1920Hz PWM Dimming
  • Brightness: 1000 nits peak
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • RAM: 8GB and 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB and 256GB 
  • Rear camera: 108MP
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging
  • OS: MIUI 14 based on Android 13
  • Weight: 175g
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass5, IP54

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

