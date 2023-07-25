Home / Technology / Gadgets / Noise unveils smart wearable Luna Ring: What is it, features, and more

Noise unveils smart wearable Luna Ring: What is it, features, and more

The Luna Ring would offer a battery life of up to 7 days on a 60-minute charge, said Noise

BS Web Team New Delhi
Image: Noise Luna Ring

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India-based smart wearable manufacturer Noise on Tuesday unveiled the Luna Ring. The device is available for pre-booking on Noise online store through an exclusive Priority Access pass. Customers are offered early access through a Priority Access pass at Rs 2,000. Noise said it will provide an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on the day of the purchase to priority access pass customers. Besides, customers will also get to purchase Noise i1 smart eyewear at a 50 per cent discounted, at Rs 4,499.

"We're proud to introduce the Luna Ring, our first smart ring. It's a powerful step towards enhancing lifestyles, integrating technology for good, and allowing users to take full control of their well-being and performance,” said Amit Khatri, co-founder, Noise.

Luna Ring: What is it

It is a ring with built-in sensors for health-and-fitness related data monitoring on the go.

Lune Ring: Features and specifications

At 13.6mm, the Luna Ring has a fighter-jet grade titanium body with diamond-like coating. It boasts a hypoallergenic smooth inner shell and a pointing edge on the outer shell for guided wearing. The smart ring boasts Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors, Skin Temperature sensors and 3-axis accelerometer sensors. The Luna Ring monitors three scores daily – sleep, readiness, and activity. Through the 3-axis motion sensors, the activity score offers insights into inactivity, activity levels, and recovery. The ring also reads heart rate and SPO2 levels to provide a core health score.

The Luna Ring is compatible with Noise smartphone app, which is available on both Google Android and Apple iPhone. The app offers automatic firmware updates and is compatible with iOS 14, Android 6 and above. The ring is said to have a battery life of up to 7 days on a single 60 minutes charge.

Powered by Philips Biosensing, the Luna Ring is available in seven ring sizes. The Luna Ring is offered in sunlit gold, rose gold, stardust silver, lunar black, and midnight black colours. Equipped with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology, the smart ring is also water resistant up to 50m.

Also Read

Noise Buds VS404 wireless earphones launched at Rs 1,299: Details here

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget

Acer launches Google TV-based smart TVs, including OLEDs and QLEDs: Details

Lower penetration, affordability to make India top wearables market in 2023

JioBook: Reliance Jio may launch its second-generation laptop on July 31

Vivo Y27 smartphone with 44W fast charger launched in India: Price, specs

Realme Pad 2 tablet with 120Hz 2K display launched in India: Price, specs

Big discounts expected on iPhone 14 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Realme Buds Wireless 3 neckband-style earphones go on sale: Price, features

Topics :smart wearables marketElectronicsNoiseBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story