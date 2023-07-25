Noise unveils smart wearable Luna Ring: What is it, features, and more

India-based smart wearable manufacturer Noise on Tuesday unveiled the Luna Ring. The device is available for pre-booking on Noise online store through an exclusive Priority Access pass. Customers are offered early access through a Priority Access pass at Rs 2,000. Noise said it will provide an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on the day of the purchase to priority access pass customers. Besides, customers will also get to purchase Noise i1 smart eyewear at a 50 per cent discounted, at Rs 4,499.

"We're proud to introduce the Luna Ring, our first smart ring. It's a powerful step towards enhancing lifestyles, integrating technology for good, and allowing users to take full control of their well-being and performance,” said Amit Khatri, co-founder, Noise.

Luna Ring: What is it

It is a ring with built-in sensors for health-and-fitness related data monitoring on the go.

Lune Ring: Features and specifications

At 13.6mm, the Luna Ring has a fighter-jet grade titanium body with diamond-like coating. It boasts a hypoallergenic smooth inner shell and a pointing edge on the outer shell for guided wearing. The smart ring boasts Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors, Skin Temperature sensors and 3-axis accelerometer sensors. The Luna Ring monitors three scores daily – sleep, readiness, and activity. Through the 3-axis motion sensors, the activity score offers insights into inactivity, activity levels, and recovery. The ring also reads heart rate and SPO2 levels to provide a core health score.

The Luna Ring is compatible with Noise smartphone app, which is available on both Google Android and Apple iPhone. The app offers automatic firmware updates and is compatible with iOS 14, Android 6 and above. The ring is said to have a battery life of up to 7 days on a single 60 minutes charge.

Powered by Philips Biosensing, the Luna Ring is available in seven ring sizes. The Luna Ring is offered in sunlit gold, rose gold, stardust silver, lunar black, and midnight black colours. Equipped with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology, the smart ring is also water resistant up to 50m.