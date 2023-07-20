Home / Technology / Gadgets / Vivo Y27 smartphone with 44W fast charger launched in India: Price, specs

Vivo Y27 smartphone with 44W fast charger launched in India: Price, specs

Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor, the Vivo Y27 packs a 5000mAh mega battery supported by 44W flashcharging technology

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Vivo Y27

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 1:43 PM IST
China-based smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday launched the Vivo Y27 in India. The smartphone is offered in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 14,999. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Amazon India, Vivo India online store, and partner retail stores from July 20.

Vivo Y27: Specifications

Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor, the Vivo Y27 packs a 5000mAh mega battery supported by 44W flashcharging technology. The smartphone is offered in burgundy black and garden green colours. It sports a 6.64-inch fullHD+ display.

As for the storage, the Vivo Y27 comes in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone supports Vivo’s Extended RAM 3.0 feature, which allocates up to 6GB storage as virtual RAM for low priority apps and tasks. The Vivo Y27 boots FunTouch OS 13 interface, which is based on the Android 13 operating system.

On the design front, the Vivo Y27 sports a 2.5D flat frame design and has a subtle diamond pattern. Featuring a dual ring design and matte surface of Glitter AG, the smartphone is available in shiny and matte glass finishes, which resist scratches and fingerprints.

As for the cameras, the Vivo Y27 boasts a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera paired with a 2MP bokeh camera. The smartphone is equipped with features such as Super Night Mode, Super Night Selfie mode along with the Bokeh Flare Portrait feature.

The Vivo Y27 sports an 8MP camera on the front, with aura screen light feature for bright selfies in all lighting conditions.

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

