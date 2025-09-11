Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Reddit explores in-app article reading option and tools for publishers

Reddit explores in-app article reading option and tools for publishers

Reddit is positioning itself as a news hub, testing in-app article viewing and rolling out Pro publisher tools globally next year for story sharing and insights

New 'Link' Tab in Reddit

New 'Link' Tab in Reddit

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reddit is testing a feature that lets users read articles directly within the app, aiming to make it easier to follow stories and join conversations. Alongside this, the platform is introducing Reddit Pro tools for publishers to help them share content, track performance and connect more effectively with readers. A wider beta rollout is underway, with global availability expected next year.

Reading news without leaving Reddit

Currently, external links on Reddit redirect users to a publisher’s site. With the new feature, articles can instead be opened directly within the Reddit app. Readers will then be able to swipe up to see comments, creating a seamless flow between reading and participating in discussions with users and publishers.
 
 
Reddit said the move positions the platform as both a destination for news and a forum for conversation, offering opportunities for deeper engagement. 

Also Read

YouTube's multi-language audio support

YouTube expands multi-language audio dubbing feature to creators: Details

dashverse

Dashverse plans to release 100 microdramas in a few months, produced by AI

Nepal Protest

Nepal social media ban: Protestors defy curfew, vandalise govt offices

Police personnel keep vigil amid 'Bihar bandh' at Sachiwalay Halt Railway station in Patna,

Security tightened along Indo-Nepal border amid protests in Kathmandu

Nepal Protest

Nepal forms committee to investigate Sept 8 violence that claimed 19 lives

Reddit Pro tools: What’s new

Reddit cited research showing that 75 per cent of its global users read online press multiple times a week. With the evolving search ecosystem, the company is aiming to make Reddit a natural hub for discovering headlines and engaging in real time.
  The new Pro tools are housed within a “Links” tab in Reddit Pro, the platform’s free toolset for organic business growth. Publishers in the beta test can access three core features:
  • Article insights: Track which stories are being shared on Reddit, the communities where they appear, and performance metrics such as views, upvotes and clicks.
  • Auto-import articles: Sync RSS feeds so that new stories are automatically available on Reddit Pro and ready for sharing.
  • Community recommendations: AI-powered suggestions on the best communities to post in, helping content reach the most relevant audiences.

More From This Section

Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16

Nothing to release Android 16 update soon: What to expect, eligible models

Spotify

Spotify finally brings lossless audio streaming, India release uncertain

Apple Inc

iPhone 17 series in India: Attractive pricing, but steep premium stayspremium

Tech Wrap September 10

Tech Wrap Sept 10: iPhone17 series, Gemini AI Plus plan, iOS 26 roll out

Parvinder Walia, President Asia Pacific Region, ESET

Cybersecurity hasn't kept pace with tech adoption: ESET's Parvinder Waliapremium

Topics : Tech News Social media apps General news online news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon