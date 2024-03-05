Nothing launches Phone 2a, CMF Buds, Neckband Pro: Price, offers, and specs

Nothing on March 5 launched in India the Phone 2a, CMF Buds, and CMF Neckband Pro. The Nothing Phone 2a will be available in limited quantities from March 6 in select cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. The smartphone will be available on open sale from March 12 on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The CMF Buds and CMF Neckband Pro will be available in limited stocks on Myntra from March 6. Below are the details:
Nothing Phone 2a: Availability and introductory offers
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Nothing Phone 2a will be available online on e-commerce platform Flipkart and offline on select retail outlets such as Croma, Vijay Sales, and more.
As for the introductory offer, the Phone 2a will be available with a discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC bank cards. Additionally, customers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals while purchasing the smartphone from Flipkart. In a bundle deal, customers can avail either the CMF Buds (Pro) or the CMF GaN charger at a discounted price of Rs 1,999.
Nothing Phone 2a: Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 10-bit, fullHD, 120Hz
- Rear camera: 50MP main with optical image stabilisation + 50MP ultra-wide-angle
- Front camera: 32MP
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro
- RAM: 8GB and 12GB
- Storage: 128GB and 256GB
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Charging: 45W, wired. No wireless charging
- Software: Android 14
- UI: Nothing OS 2.5
- Support: Three years of Android updates and four years of security patches
Nothing Phone 2a: Price and variants
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 23,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 25,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 27,999
CMF Buds: Price and availability
The CMF Buds will be online on Flipkart, Myntra, Croma and Vijay Sales starting from March 8, at 12 PM. Priced at Rs 2,499, the wireless earbuds will initially be available at an introductory price of Rs 2,299.
CMF Buds: Details
- Colours: Dark grey, light grey, and orange
- Weight: Buds – 4.57g, Case – 43.7g, Case with buds – 52.84g
- Driver: 12.4mm dynamic
- Noise cancellation: Yes, Active ANC (up to 42db)
- Mics: Two on each buds, four in total
- Codecs: SBC and AAC
- Tuning: Nothing and Dirac
- Battery: 45 mAh (each bud) and 460 in case
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, multi-device (two devices at a time)
- Protection: IP54 (Buds)
- Features: In-ear detection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, LED charging status, Game Mode, Find My Earbuds, and touch controls
- Companion app: Nothing X for iOS and Android
CMF Neckband Pro: Availability and price
Priced at Rs 1,999, the Neckband Pro will be available from March 11 at an introductory price of Rs 1,799.
CMF Neckband Pro: Details
- Colours: Dark grey, light grey, and orange
- Weight: 29.6g
- Driver: 13.6mm dynamic
- Noise Cancelling: Yes, Active ANC (up to 50db)
- Mics: Five
- Codecs: SBC and AAC
- Tuning: Nothing
- Battery: 220mAh
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, multi-device (two devices at a time)
- Protection: IP55
- Features: Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, LED charging status, Game Mode, and Find My Earbuds
- Companion app: Nothing X for iOS and Android