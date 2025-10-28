OnePlus 15 launched in China with 165Hz display, Ace 6 tags along: Details

OnePlus 15 was launched in China alongside the OnePlus Ace 6 on October 27. The OnePlus 15 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and a 7,300mAh battery. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, and a triple 50MP rear camera setup powered by OnePlus’ proprietary DetailMax Engine.

The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus 15 smartphone will be launched in other regions soon. In India, ecommerce platform Amazon India has made a microsite live for the smartphone; however, the exact launch date has not yet been confirmed. As for the OnePlus Ace 6, the smartphone will likely be rebranded as the OnePlus 15R, though there has not been an official confirmation yet.

The Indian variant of the OnePlus 15 will also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and feature a triple camera system at the back with a 50MP primary sensor and OnePlus’ DetailMax Engine. The smartphone will also debut with the company’s latest Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 interface. ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3a Lite set to launch on Oct 29, may bring back Glyph Lights OnePlus 15: Details The OnePlus 15 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2772×1272 pixels, offering up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 120Hz, with select scenes capable of reaching 165Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and comes in two RAM options — 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X — paired with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens, along with a 32MP front camera. The device is equipped with a 7,300mAh battery that supports 120W Super Flash Charge and 50W wireless flash charging. Depending on the colour variant, the thickness ranges between 8.1mm and 8.2mm. The OnePlus 15 in China is available in three colour options — Sand Dune, Absolute Black, and Misty Purple. OnePlus 15: Specifications Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ (2772×1272 resolution), 1800 nits of peak brightness, up to 120Hz of refresh rate with some scenes supporting up to 165Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP wide-angle camera + 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera + 50MP telephoto camera

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 7,300mAh

Charging: 120W Super Flash Charge, 50W wireless flash charging

Thickness: 8.1 to 8.2mm (depending on the colour variant)

Colour: Sand Dune, Absolute Black, Misty Purple OnePlus Ace 6: Details The OnePlus Ace 6 features a 6.83-inch FHD+ AMOLED display (2800×1272) with up to 1,800 nits peak brightness and a refresh rate of 120Hz, reaching 165Hz in select situations. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.