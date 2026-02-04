OPPO launches Reno 15C at Rs 34,999, sale starts from Feb 5: Check specs

OPPO has launched the Reno 15C in India. Introduced with the Reno 15 series in January, the smartphone is now available for pre-orders in the country with sale set to kick off from February 5. The OPPO Reno 15C sports a 6.57-inch flat AMOLED screen and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip. With the 15C model, the Reno 15 series now encompass four models – OPPO Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini, and Reno 15C.

OPPO Reno 15C: Price and availability

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 34,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 37,999

Colour: Afterglow Pink, Twilight Blue

The OPPO Reno 15C will be available for purchase starting February 5 from across OPPO e-store, ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, and at select retail stores.

The smartphone is available for pre-order across OPPO e-store, Amazon and Flipkart. ALSO READ: Gemini could soon book rides, place orders on your Android phone: Report OPPO Reno 15C: Offers Up to 10 per cent cashback on select credit cards and UPI transactions

Up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange with select partners

Up to six months of no-interest equated monthly instalment plans

Zero down payment schemes for up to 12 months from select financiers OPPO Reno 15C: Details The OPPO Reno 15C sports a 6.57-inch flat AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,400 nits of brightness in high brightness mode. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.0.

The OPPO Reno 15C sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, along with a 50MP front camera. The OPPO Reno 15C supports 4K HDR video recording at up to 60fps across front and main cameras. It is powered by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC wired fast charging. It measures 8.1mm in thickness, and weighs 195g. The OPPO Reno15 series includes a range of built-in AI features focused on photography. The smartphone supports creative tools such as Popout, which allows users to combine two to nine photos or Livephotos into layered compositions where subjects appear to extend beyond the frame, without relying on third-party editing apps. OPPO Reno 15C also includes AI Mind Space for capturing on-screen content, AI Recorder for generating summaries, and AI Writer for assisting with text across notes and social apps. Cross-device tasks are supported through O+ Connect and Screen Mirroring.