Redmi Note 15 Pro series with 200MP camera system launched: Price, specs

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 15 Pro series in India, comprising the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G. The smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipsets, respectively, and feature a 200MP MasterPixel camera with HDR support. According to the company, the lineup is built using Xiaomi’s “Redmi Titan structure” to improve durability. Additionally, the smartphones also support features such as Google Gemini, Circle to Search with Google, and Xiaomi Offline Communication, along with dual speakers backed by Dolby Atmos.

Redmi Note 15 Pro series: Price and variant

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

8GB +128GB storage: Rs 29,999

Colours: Silver Ash, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G

8GB + 256GB storage: Rs 34,999

Colours: Coffee Mocha, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black

Redmi Note 15 Pro series: Availability and offers

The smartphones will go on sale from February 4, 2026, through the company’s official website, ecommerce platform Amazon India and select retail stores. Xiaomi has announced pre-booking benefits for early buyers of the Redmi Note 15 Pro series. Customers who pre-book either the Redmi Note 15 Pro or the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will get a one-year screen replacement offer. In addition, those who pre-book the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will receive the Redmi Watch Move at no extra cost.

As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing any of the Redmi Note 15 Pro smartphones can get a discount up to Rs 3,000 on select cards. Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G: Details The Plus model features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display of up to 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits. The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The smartphone packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 22.5W reverse charging. The smartphone introduces Xiaomi’s IceLoop cooling system to the Redmi Note lineup for the first time. The company claims the new cooling solution improves heat dissipation during extended gaming and multitasking.

In terms of photography, the smartphone features a 200MP MasterPixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and 32MP camera at the front for selfies, video calls and more. Xiaomi said that the camera supports up to 4x in-sensor zoom, along with features such as Dynamic Shots 2.0 and AI-based editing tools. ALSO READ: BGMI redeem codes released on Jan 29: How to win DP-28's Dream Striker skin Xiaomi has confirmed that the devices carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Details Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, the Redmi Note 15 Pro sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits.

The smartphone packs a slightly bigger 6,580mAh battery with support for 45W charging and 22.5W reverse charging. Like the Pro+ variant, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G also comes with a 200MP MasterPixel camera with OIS and support for HDR, coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, along with Xiaomi’s AI imaging and editing features. At the front, there is a 20MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. The series also includes support for Google Gemini, Circle to Search with Google, and Xiaomi Offline Communication for limited connectivity without cellular coverage. Audio features include dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Redmi said that the Note 15 Pro Plus 5G integrates Xiaomi HyperAI, delivering more personalised and intelligent AI-driven experiences.