Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses launched in India: Check price, features

Oakley and Meta have launched the Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses in India, following their global debut in September 2025. The companies said the new glasses are designed for high-intensity sports, combining an action-ready camera, integrations with fitness apps, immersive audio, and voice-based assistance. The smart glasses feature Oakley’s Three-Point Fit system and ship with three replaceable nose pads, including low- and high-bridge options, for a customised fit.

Oakley Meta Vanguard: Variants, price and availability

Variants:

Oakley Meta Vanguard Black with PRIZMTM 24K

Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Black

Oakley Meta Vanguard Black with PRIZMTM Road

Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire

Price: Rs 52,300 onwards

The Oakley Meta Vanguard is positioned as a performance-focused take on smart glasses, aimed at athletes and endurance users rather than casual wear. The frames use Oakley's Three-Point Fit system, include interchangeable nose pads for different bridge types, and are designed to work comfortably with cycling helmets and caps. With an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, Oakley said the glasses are built to handle sweat, rain, and outdoor training conditions.

A major focus is fitness data and real-time feedback. Meta AI integrates with Garmin and other fitness apps, allowing users to check metrics such as heart rate, pace, and overall performance using voice commands. Oakley said the glasses can also activate a status LED in the user’s peripheral vision, letting them quickly see whether they are on target for metrics like heart rate or pace without breaking momentum or looking down at a phone or watch. The Oakley Meta Vanguard also includes a hands-free action camera. The 12MP camera uses a 122-degree wide-angle lens and supports up to 3K video recording, along with slow motion, hyperlapse, and adjustable stabilisation. The company said this is aimed at athletes who want point-of-view footage for training review or sharing without stopping to operate a camera.