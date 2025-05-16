OPPO unveils Reno 14 series with MediaTek chips, 1.5K displays: What's new

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has unveiled the Reno 14 series in its home market. The line-up includes the OPPO Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 and Dimensity 8450 processors, respectively. The smartphones feature a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50MP telephoto lens.

The Reno 14 Pro is available in Mermaid, Calla Lily Purple, and Reef Black colour options, while the standard model comes in Mermaid, Half Summer Green, and Reef Black. The devices are currently limited to the Chinese market, with an India launch expected in the coming months.

OPPO Reno 14 series: What’s new

The Reno 14 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It sports a 6.83-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

For imaging, the Pro variant offers a triple rear camera set-up comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. At the front, it features a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 6,200mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging. The device weighs around 201g.

The standard Reno 14 features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It has a slightly smaller 6.59-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

The phone includes a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. It also has a 50MP front-facing camera. Powering the device is a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It weighs about 187g.

Both smartphones run Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 6,200mAh

Charging: 80W wired

OPPO Reno 14: Specifications