Vivo V50 Elite edition launched in India: Check price, specs, and more

Vivo has launched the V50 Elite edition smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 41,999, the elite edition of the Vivo V50 smartphone comes with its TWS 3e earbuds, which is the only add-on separating the elite edition from standard V50 model. The Vivo V50 Elite edition is offered in 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration, and the smartphone will be available in Rose Red colourway.

Vivo V50 Elite edition: Availability and offers

The smartphone will be available in India from May 15 on ecommerce platform Flipkart, Amazon India, and at select retail outlets.

As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank cashback of Rs 3,000 on select cards. Alternatively, there is an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 on trade-in deals. No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months are also available.

Vivo V50 Elite edition: Details

The Vivo V50 Elite smartphone offers identical specifications to the standard Vivo V50 but comes with Vivo TWS 3e. The in-box earbuds come in Dark Indigo colour and offer active noise cancelling up to 30dB. The company said that the earbuds come equipped with a high-resolution speaker driver, delivering crisp and detailed sound. Meanwhile, DeepX 3.0 sound effects provide a customisable audio experience. It delivers up to 42 hours of total battery life and 36 hours with ANC, and is rated IP54 for dust and water resistance.

The The Vivo V50 Elite edition comes only with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, it features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with peak local brightness of 4,500 nits.

For imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a 50MP camera. The Zeiss collaboration enables the smartphone to emulate seven different Zeiss portrait styles and India-exclusive Wedding Style Portraits.

The V50 runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and offers several artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features, including Google’s Circle to Search, AI Screen Translation & Live Call Translation, AI Transcript Assist, AI SuperLink, and AI Eraser 2.06. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will get three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery supporting 90W wired charging. It is rated IP65 and IP69 for resistance against dust and water splashes.

Vivo V50 Elite edition: Specifications