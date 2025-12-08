Monday, December 08, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
POCO C85 5G set to launch in India on December 9: Check specs and features

POCO has confirmed the C85 5G smartphone launch for December 9. The upcoming budget smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and sport a 6.9-inch HD+ display

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Chinese smartphone brand POCO is set to launch the C85 5G smartphone in India on December 9. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key specifications of the smartphone, including battery, design, and more. The POCO C85 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and will come with a 6000 mAh battery. POCO has also shared that the smartphone will be launched in Mystic Purple, Spring Green and Power Black colours with dual-tone finish. A Flipkart microsite has gone live, confirming the smartphone’s specifications. 

POCO C85 5G: What to expect

According to Flipkart listing, the POCO C85 5G will sport a 6.9-inch display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution and up to 810 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will measure 7.99mm in thickness. The Flipkart listing also highlights that the display will carry TUV certifications for Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian protection. The POCO C85 5G smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity paired with up to 16GB RAM, including virtual RAM of up to 8GB.  
 
 
The smartphone will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging and 10W reverse charging support. POCO claims the battery is tuned for extended usage, giving more than two days of battery life. As per the company, it can deliver over 29 hours of social media usage, more than 16 hours of Instagram Reels scrolling, over 106 hours of music playback, and around 23 hours of WhatsApp messaging.
 
For photography, the POCO C85 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor. At the front, the smartphone will feature an 8MP camera. The smartphone is also expected to ship with Android 16 out of the box. 

POCO C85 5G: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.9-inch HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 810 nits brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 
  • RAM: Up to 16GB (including up to 8GB virtual RAM)
  • Battery: 6000mAh battery 
  • Charging: 33W wired, 10W reverse charging
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Primary
  • Front Camera: 8MP 
  • Software: Android 16
  • Design: 7.99mm

Topics : Tech News Gadgets News POCO chinese smartphone industry

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

