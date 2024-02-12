POCO X6 phone now available in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in India

Chinese smartphone brand POCO on February 12 announced a 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage variant of the POCO X6 smartphone in India. Launched on January 11, the smartphone was initially offered in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations. Like the existing variants, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is offered in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White with glass-like finish on both colours.

POCO X6 5G: Price

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 23,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 24,999

POCO X6 5G: Availability and offers

The POCO X6 smartphone is available on e-commerce platform Flipkart. As for the introductory offers, the company is offering a discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI credit and debit cards. Alternatively, customers can avail exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 on trade-in deals.



POCO X6 5G: Specification

The POCO X6 smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC along with up to 12GB RAM. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. For imaging, the smartphone features a 64MP primary sensor paired up with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. A 2MP macro camera completes the rear camera setup on the smartphone. The POCO X6 features a 5100mAh battery under the hood and supports 67W fast wired charging.