Samsung has launched in India a new smartphone in the Galaxy A-series, the Galaxy A26 5G. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 1380 and offers several artificial intelligence (AI)-based features, including object eraser and AI select. Starting at Rs 24,999, the Galaxy A26 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 24,999

8GBRAM + 256GB storage: Rs 27,999

Colours: Awesome Peach, Awesome Mint, Awesome White, and Awesome Black

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: Availability and offers

The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G smartphone is available in India at Samsung’s official website, select e-commerce platforms, and at Samsung’s exclusive stores and select retail stores.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a cashback of Rs 2,000 from select bank cards, including HDFC and SBI. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to 12 months. Additionally, the company is offering one-year screen protection with Samsung Care Plus at a discounted price of Rs 999.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: Details

The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G smartphone sports a 6.7-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, combined with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, which is expandable up to 2TB with microSD.

For imaging, the Galaxy A26 5G features a 50MP primary sensor with optical Image stabilisation (OIS). The main camera is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera. At the front, there is a 13MP camera sensor for selfies, video calls, and more. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

On the software front, the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G comes with Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box, offering AI-powered features such as Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search, and several Galaxy AI features. This includes Object Eraser in Gallery that lets users eliminate unwanted objects from an image. There is also the new AI Select feature that lets users extract on-screen information with a tap. Additionally, the My Filters feature lets users create custom image filters.

Samsung is offering six generations of OS updates and six years of security updates for the Galaxy A26 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: Specifications