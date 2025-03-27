Vivo Y39 with 6500 mAh battery, AI features launched in India: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched its Y39 5G smartphone, expanding its Y-series portfolio in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, the smartphone packs a 6500mAh battery with support for 44W wired charging. The smartphone also offers a suite of AI-powered features such as Google's Circle to Search, AI Erase in gallery, AI Screen Translation and more.

Vivo Y39 5G: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 18,999

Colours: Lotus Purple and Ocean Blue

Vivo Y39 5G: Availability and offers

The new Vivo Y39 5G smartphone is now available for purchase on the Vivo India e-Store, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, as well as through select retail outlets. As part of the introductory offer, customers purchasing the smartphone before April 6 can avail a bank cashback of Rs 1,500 on select cards.

Vivo Y39 5G: Details

Vivo said that the Y39 5G smartphone features a sleek design measuring 8.37mm for the Lotus Purple variant and 8.28mm for the Ocean Blue variant. It features a metallic frame and a glazed ceramic-like camera ring around the circular rear module. For durability, it has passed the MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance test, received SGS certification, and carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Also Read

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, the smartphone features a 6.68-inch display of 120Hz refresh rate that can attain a peak brightness of 1000 nits. Packed with a 6500mAh battery, the smartphone supports 44W wired charging and also offers reverse wired charging functionality. For imaging, the smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera, coupled with a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone gets an 8MP camera. For enhancing imaging, Vivo also offers several AI-powered features such as AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase.

Beyond imaging, the Y39 5G offers productivity-focused AI features, including AI Screen Translation, Google's Circle to Search, and Live Text for extracting text from images. There is also an AI SuperLink tool that the company said improves signal reception on the smartphone.

Vivo Y39 5G: Specifications