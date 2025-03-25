Lava Shark with 50MP camera, 120Hz display launched at Rs 6,999: Specs

Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava has added a new lineup to its portfolio with the launch of Lava Shark. The Lava Shark is powered by a UNISOC T606 octa-core processor and boasts a 6.67-inch punch-hole display of HD+ resolution (120Hz refresh rate), along with a 50MP AI rear camera.

Lava Shark: Price and availability

4GB RAM + 64GB Storage: Rs 6,999

Colour: Titanium Gold, Stealth Black

The smartphone will be available for purchase across Lava’s retail outlets by this week.

Lava Shark: Details

Lava Shark sports a 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display of 120Hz refresh rate. The device is IP54-rated for resistance against dust and water splashes. It is powered by a UNISOC T606, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature for biometric authentication.

Optics are covered by a 50MP camera sensor on the rear and an 8MP camera sensor on the front. Camera features include AI Mode, Portrait, Pro Mode, and HDR.

The Lava Shark packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. Lava claims that the battery will go from 0 to 100 per cent in 158 minutes (more than two and a half hours) and on a full charge, it will offer 45 hours of talk time or 376 hours of standby time. For avid YouTube watchers, the device is claimed to offer 550 minutes of video playback time.

Lava Shark runs on Android 14 and comes with an assurance of a 1-year warranty and free Service at home. For connectivity, the Lava Shark supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac.

Lava Shark: Specifications