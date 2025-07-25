Realme 15 series with 7000mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, offers

Realme 15 Pro: Price and variants
- 8GB + 128GB: ₹31,999
- 8GB + 256GB: ₹33,999
- 12GB + 256GB: ₹35,999
- 12GB + 512GB: ₹38,999
- Colours: Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, Silk Purple
Realme 15: Price and variants
- 8GB + 128GB: ₹25,999
- 8GB + 256GB: ₹27,999
- 12GB + 256GB: ₹30,999
- Colours: Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, Silk Pink
Realme Buds T200
- Price: ₹1,999
- Colours: Mystic Grey, Snowy White, Dreamy Purple, Neon Green
Availability and offers
- Up to ₹3,000 bank discount on select cards
- No-cost EMI for up to 12 months
- Exchange bonuses of up to ₹6,000 (₹4,000 for Realme 15)
- ₹2,000 bank discount on Realme 15
Realme 15 Pro: Details
- Thickness: 7.69mm
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass, IP69 rating
- Battery: 7,000mAh with 80W fast charging
Realme 15: Details
- Thickness: 7.66mm
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass, IP69 rating
- Battery: 7,000mAh with 80W charging
- Gaming: 90fps for Free Fire and Call of Duty Mobile
AI features and UI enhancements
- AI MagicGlow 2.0
- AI Landscape
- AI Glare Remover
- AI Snap Mode
- AI Party Mode with watermarks, multi-style frames, and festive UI
Realme Buds T200: Features
- 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers
- Hi-Res Audio certification and LDAC support
- Up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
- Dual-mic noise cancellation
- 45ms Game Mode
Battery and connectivity:
- Battery life: Up to 50 hours (35 hours with ANC)
- Charging: 10 minutes gives 5 hours playback
- Bluetooth 5.4
- Dual-device pairing and smart touch controls
- IP55 water and dust resistance
