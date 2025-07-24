iQOO Z10R MediaTek Dimensity 7400, 5700mAh battery launched: Price, specs

The iQOO Z10R sports a 50MP (Sony IMX882) main sensor on the rear camera, and a 32MP camera sensor on the front. Both cameras are capable of recording videos in 4K resolution, said iQOO.

iQOO Z10R: Price, offers, and availability

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 19,499

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 21,499

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 23,499

Colour: Aquamarine, Moonstone

iQOO is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards. Or, consumers can avail a flat exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 in trade-in deals.

The iQOO Z10R will be available for purchase in India starting on July 29, starting 12:00 pm, across iQOO's website and ecommerce platform Amazon.

iQOO Z10R: Details

The iQOO Z10R sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved fullHD AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 system-on-chip (SoC), and offered in up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage configuration. It is powered by Funtouch OS 15, based on the Android 15 operating system, and brings AI tools like Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist, AI Screen Translation, AI Erase 2.0, and Photo Enhance.