Realme 15T with 7000mAh battery launched at Rs 20,999 onwards: Check specs

Realme 15T smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chip, and packs a 7,000mAh battery supported by 60W wired fast charging

Sweta Kumari
Sep 02 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Expanding its number series in India, China’s Realme on September 2 launched the Realme 15T smartphone. Starting at Rs 20,999, the Realme 15T smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max and a 7,000mAh battery. The company said that the smartphone offers several AI-powered tools, such as AI Edit Genie for picture editing, AI Snap Mode, AI Landscape, smart image matting, and a range of soft light filters. 

Realme 15T: Price and variants

  • 8GB RAM + 1286GB storage: Rs 20,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 22,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999
  • Colours: Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium.

Realme 15T: Availability and offers

The Realme 15T is available for pre-booking between September 2 to September 5 on company’s official website, ecommerece platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores. The smartphone will be available for purchase from September 6. 

Offers at retail stores

  • Credit Card equated monthly interest (EMI): Rs 2,000 instant discount
  • Bank offer: Rs 1,000 off
  • No-cost EMI: Up to 10 months
  • Bundle: Complimentary Realme Buds T01 on pre-booking orders.

Flipkart offer

  • Bank offers up to Rs 2000; or 
  • Exchange Offer up to Rs 4,000 + No-cost-EMI of 6 Months
  • Rs 2,000 Bank Offer; or
  • Rs 5,000 Exchange Offer + No-cost-EMI of 9 Months

Realme 15T: Details

Realme 15T smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max. The smartphone sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED display, rated for 4,000 nits of brightness by the company. The smartphone is 7.79mm thick and weighs 181g. The smartphone features a textured matte 4R design.
 
For imaging, it sports a 50MP main sensor coupled with a secondary camera. At the front, there is a 50MP camera for selfies, video calls, and more. The smartphone also offers several AI-powered tools, such as AI Edit Genie for picture editing, AI Snap Mode, AI Landscape, AI beautification, smart image matting, and a range of soft light filters.
 
The Realme 15T packs a 7,000mAh battery, supported by 60W fast wired charging. There is support for 10W reverse charging, too.
 
The Realme 15T smartphone is IP66, IP68, and IP69 rated to offer protection against water, dust, and spills.

Realme 15T: Specifications

  • Display: 6.57-inch  AMOLED, 4000nits of brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Max
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP + secondary camera
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 60W wired, 10W reverse charging
  • OS: Android 15
  • Protection: IP66, IP68, and IP69
  • Weight: 181g

Sep 02 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

