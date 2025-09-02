Realme 15T with 7000mAh battery launched at Rs 20,999 onwards: Check specs

Realme 15T: Price and variants
- 8GB RAM + 1286GB storage: Rs 20,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 22,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999
- Colours: Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium.
Realme 15T: Availability and offers
Offers at retail stores
- Credit Card equated monthly interest (EMI): Rs 2,000 instant discount
- Bank offer: Rs 1,000 off
- No-cost EMI: Up to 10 months
- Bundle: Complimentary Realme Buds T01 on pre-booking orders.
Flipkart offer
- Bank offers up to Rs 2000; or
- Exchange Offer up to Rs 4,000 + No-cost-EMI of 6 Months
- Rs 2,000 Bank Offer; or
- Rs 5,000 Exchange Offer + No-cost-EMI of 9 Months
Realme 15T: Details
Realme 15T: Specifications
- Display: 6.57-inch AMOLED, 4000nits of brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Max
- RAM: Up to 12GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP + secondary camera
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 7,000mAh
- Charging: 60W wired, 10W reverse charging
- OS: Android 15
- Protection: IP66, IP68, and IP69
- Weight: 181g
