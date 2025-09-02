Realme 15T with 7000mAh battery launched at Rs 20,999 onwards: Check specs

The Realme 15T is available for pre-booking between September 2 to September 5 on company’s official website, ecommerece platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores. The smartphone will be available for purchase from September 6.

Realme 15T smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max. The smartphone sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED display, rated for 4,000 nits of brightness by the company. The smartphone is 7.79mm thick and weighs 181g. The smartphone features a textured matte 4R design.

For imaging, it sports a 50MP main sensor coupled with a secondary camera. At the front, there is a 50MP camera for selfies, video calls, and more. The smartphone also offers several AI-powered tools, such as AI Edit Genie for picture editing, AI Snap Mode, AI Landscape, AI beautification, smart image matting, and a range of soft light filters.

The Realme 15T packs a 7,000mAh battery, supported by 60W fast wired charging. There is support for 10W reverse charging, too.

The Realme 15T smartphone is IP66, IP68, and IP69 rated to offer protection against water, dust, and spills.