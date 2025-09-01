OnePlus reveals Pad 3 pricing, offers ahead of sale on September 5: Details

The OnePlus Pad 3 is set to go on sale in India starting September 5. Ahead of its launch in the country, OnePlus has confirmed the Android tablet’s pricing, storage variants, and introductory offers. The device, which made its global debut in June alongside the OnePlus 13s smartphone, has until now been limited to select regions such as Europe and North America.

OnePlus Pad 3: India pricing and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 42,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 47,999

Colours: Storm Blue and Frosted Silver

OnePlus Pad 3: Availability and offers

Starting September 5, the new OnePlus Pad 3 will be available across the OnePlus website, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, as well as at select retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and more.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp fixes 'zero-click bug' on Apple devices: How to update your device Customers can avail the following benefits as part of the introductory offer: Bank discount of Rs 5000 on select credit cards

No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to 12 months

Complimentary Stylo 2 pen and Folio (for customers purchasing between September 5-7) OnePlus Pad 3: Details The OnePlus Pad 3 features a slim metal unibody design measuring under six millimetres thick. It features a 13.2-inch LCD panel with a 3.4K resolution, adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+. For sound, it packs an eight-speaker setup with four woofers and four tweeters, promising an immersive audio experience.