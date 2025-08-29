Samsung Galaxy A17 5G launched with 5000mAh battery: Check price, specs

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is now available for purchase across Samsung’s website, select ecommerce platform and retail stores.

Additionally, Samsung is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Details

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating, supporting UHD 4K video playback across multiple formats.

It is powered by the Exynos 1330 octa-core processor and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It features multiple sensors such as a fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, gyro, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and virtual proximity sensing.