Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy A17 5G launched with 5000mAh battery: Check price, specs

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G launched with 5000mAh battery: Check price, specs

Samsung launches the Galaxy A17 5G with a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, 50MP triple camera, 5,000mAh battery, Exynos 1330 processor, and dual storage options

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 1:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung has launched the Galaxy A17 5G, successor to the Galaxy A16 5G. The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset and boasts a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP sensor. It sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and features a 5,000mAh battery. Here are the details of the newly launched smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Price and availability

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 18,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 20,499
  • Colour: Blue, Gray, Black
The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is now available for purchase across Samsung’s website, select ecommerce platform and retail stores.
 
Additionally, Samsung is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards. 

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Details

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating, supporting UHD 4K video playback across multiple formats.
 
It is powered by the Exynos 1330 octa-core processor and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It features multiple sensors such as a fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, gyro, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and virtual proximity sensing.
 
For photography, the device has a triple rear camera setup: a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is 13MP. The Galaxy A17 5G measures 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5mm, weighs 192 grams, and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging. The smartphone is backed by six years of security updates and six OS upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 1080 x 2340 pixels (Full HD+), 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Processor: Exynos 1330
  • RAM: 6GB, 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP(OIS)+5MP+2MP
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Charging: 25W
  • Durability: IP54 dust and splash resistance
  • Dimension: 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5mm
  • Weight: 192g

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung launches Galaxy Book5 in India with Galaxy AI feature: Price, specs

Moto Buds Loop, Buds Bass launched with AI calling features: Price, specs

Amazfit Balance 2 and screen-free Helio Strap launched: Price, features

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r with AI NC, 3D audio support launched: Price, features

Asus launches AMD Ryzen 7 350-powered VivoBook S14 and VivoBook 14 AI PCs

Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung Galaxy smartphones

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story