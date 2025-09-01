Acer debuts TravelLite Essential laptops in India at Rs 32,999 onwards

Taiwanese PC maker Acer has launched the TravelLite Essential series in India. Weighing 1.34 kg, the company said, the TravelLite Essential series is crafted for professionals who seek mobility, durability, and reliable performance. The series comes in an aluminium finish and offers two configuration options – Intel Core and AMD Ryzen processors.

Acer TravelLite Essential series: Price and availability

Acer TravelLite Essential Series will be available in Obsidian Black colour, starting at Rs 32,999 onwards.

The Acer TravelLite Essential laptops are now available at Acer's exclusive stores, the Acer authorised resellers, and Acer online store.

Acer TravelLite Essential series: Details The TravelLite Essential Series comes in two configurations – Intel Core i5-1334U and AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processors – both based on Windows 11 Home operating system. Each model sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display with an 82 per cent screen-to-body ratio and an 180-degree hinge for flexible viewing angles. Acer said the TravelLite Essential Series comes with up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage and up to 32GB DDR4 RAM. Acer said that the Integrated graphics delivers performance across business applications, remote meetings, and everyday productivity tasks. The TravelLite Essential Series is claimed to offer up to 8 hours of battery life with a 36Whr battery and fast charging support. For communication, it includes an HD webcam with a privacy shutter and dual stereo speakers.