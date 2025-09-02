Motorola unveils Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop's Swarovski edition: Price, offers
The Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition launches at Rs 54,999, while the Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition costs Rs 24,999. A limited-period combo offering both products is set at Rs 64,999Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Motorola has collaborated with Swarovski – an Austrian company known for its high-quality, man-made crystal glass used in jewellery and accessories – to release the “Brilliant collection” comprising the Motorola Razr 60
and Moto Buds Loop
. The Motorola Razr 60 is now accented with Swarovski crystals and comes in PANTONE Ice Melt finish, featuring a shimmering 3D quilted leather-inspired design and 35 hand-set Swarovski crystals, including a 26-facet hinge crystal, paired with a crossbody case. The Moto Buds Loop comes in an Ice Melt, and French Oak finish.
Motorola and Swarovski’s Brilliant collection: Price and availability
- Motorola Razr 60 (Swarovski Edition): Rs 54,999
- Moto Buds Loop (Swarovski Edition): Rs 24,999
- Limited period combo launch price: Rs 64,999
The Swarovski edition of the Motorola Razr 60 and Moto Buds Loop will be available in limited quantities across select markets starting September 11, 2025. It will be available for purchase from Motorola’s website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores across India.
Motorola and Swarovski’s Brilliant collection: Offers
- Motorola Razr 60 (Swarovski Edition): Offer of Rs 5,000 announced for select bank cards, bringing down the effective price to Rs 49,999.
- Limited-period combo of Motorola Razr 60 and Moto Buds Loop: Offer of Rs 5,000 announced for select bank cards, bringing down the effective price to Rs 59,999.
Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski edition: Details
The Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski edition dons 35 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, including a 26-facet crystal on the hinge and crystal-inspired volume keys. Further, this edition comes with a premium crossbody case.
The Motorola Razr 60 features a 6.96-inch FHD+ pOLED LTPO main display with a smooth 1–120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. On the outside, it carries a 3.63-inch pOLED cover display with a 90Hz LTPS refresh rate, 1700 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for durability. As per the company, it is the world’s first flip phone with gesture-controlled video recording, enabling hands-free start, pause, and stop of recordings.
Powering the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For cameras, it sports a dual rear setup with a 50MP OIS-enabled main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide/macro lens, while the front houses a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The 4500mAh battery supports 30W wired charging. The smartphone also offers an IP48 rating, ensuring resistance against dust and splashes of water. As per Motorola, the Razr 60 Swarovski Edition features a titanium-reinforced hinge tested for over 500,000 folds
Motorola Razr 60: Specifications
- Main display: 6.96-inch FHD+ pOLED LTPO display, 1-120Hz refresh rate, up to 3000 nits peak brightness
- Cover display: 3.63-inch pOLED, 90Hz LTPS display, up to 1700 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400X
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM
- Storage: 256GB UFS 2.2
- Rear Camera: 50MP main camera (OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide/macro
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 4500mAh
- Charging: 30W wired
- Weight:188g
- Operating System: Android 15
- Protection: IP48 rating for dust and water resistance
Moto Buds Loop Swarovski edition: Details
Complementing the smartphone is the Moto Buds Loop, which fuses Swarovski’s signature “brilliance.” Available in Ice Melt and French Oak finish, the Moto Buds Loop are powered by 12mm ironless drivers, boast Sound by Bose tuning, and spatial audio. The earbuds integrate a dual-microphone system with CrystalTalk AI for clear voice pickup and background noise filtering during calls. The Moto Buds Loop connects via Bluetooth 5.4. As per Motorola, it offers up to eight hours of playtime on a single charge and thirty-seven hours total with the charging case, which is said to charge fully in sixty minutes. The buds are said to feature an IP54-rated water-repellent design.
These earbuds include bone-conduction microphone integration and Smart Connect, allowing multi-device pairing and interaction with the Moto Buds app. Moto Buds Loop supports fast charging, which, as per the company, provides three hours of music in ten minutes.
Moto Buds Loop: Specifications
- Speakers: Single ironless drivers (12mm) × 2
- Microphones: Dual microphone system × 2, CrystalTalk AI
- Certifications: EVO
- Sound technology: Sound by Bose, Spatial Audio
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4
- Water protection: IP54 water-repellent design
