Motorola unveils Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop's Swarovski edition: Price, offers

The Swarovski edition of the Motorola Razr 60 and Moto Buds Loop will be available in limited quantities across select markets starting September 11, 2025. It will be available for purchase from Motorola’s website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores across India.

The Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski edition dons 35 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, including a 26-facet crystal on the hinge and crystal-inspired volume keys. Further, this edition comes with a premium crossbody case.

The Motorola Razr 60 features a 6.96-inch FHD+ pOLED LTPO main display with a smooth 1–120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. On the outside, it carries a 3.63-inch pOLED cover display with a 90Hz LTPS refresh rate, 1700 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for durability. As per the company, it is the world’s first flip phone with gesture-controlled video recording, enabling hands-free start, pause, and stop of recordings.

Powering the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For cameras, it sports a dual rear setup with a 50MP OIS-enabled main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide/macro lens, while the front houses a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The 4500mAh battery supports 30W wired charging. The smartphone also offers an IP48 rating, ensuring resistance against dust and splashes of water. As per Motorola, the Razr 60 Swarovski Edition features a titanium-reinforced hinge tested for over 500,000 folds