OneUI 8: Soon, Samsung to update Galaxy smartphones from 2023 to Android 16

OneUI 8: Soon, Samsung to update Galaxy smartphones from 2023 to Android 16

The Android 16-based One UI 8 beta is now headed to Samsung's older flagships and mid-rangers, including the Galaxy S23 lineup and A36, A35, A55, and A54 models

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Samsung is reportedly expanding access to the Android 16-based One UI 8 update to older devices through beta rollout. According to a report by 9To5Google, a few new devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, will soon get access to One UI 8. Samsung has been experimenting with the release of a beta build of One UI 8 for the Galaxy S24 and S25 series, and now it will be expanding to older devices, too. Notably, at present, only the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 series come with a stable build of One UI 8 out of the box.
 
 
Additionally, the South Korean consumer electronics maker is expected to commence the stable rollout of Android 16-based One UI 8 update for eligible Galaxy smartphones any day now.
 
As per 9To5Google, these devices will be getting access to One UI 8 beta update soon:
  • Galaxy S23
  • Galaxy S23 Plus
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Galaxy A36
  • Galaxy A35
  • Galaxy A55
  • Galaxy A54
As per Samsung's initial announcement, the program would also open for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 soon, reported Android Police.

Samsung One UI 8: What is new

Privacy and security enhancements

The One UI 8 release introduces Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), a security layer designed to safeguard on-device AI activity. KEEP works by creating encrypted storage spaces unique to each app, ensuring sensitive information is kept private and isolated.
 
Samsung has also improved Knox Matrix, its multi-device security system. If one connected device is flagged as compromised, it will automatically sign out from the linked Samsung Account to prevent further risk.

Auracast

It also brings Auracast — a broadcast audio technology based on Bluetooth LE Audio — which will support effortless audio connection via QR code scanning and sharing, allowing multiple Auracast devices — like Galaxy Buds3 and hearing aids — to join a shared audio stream without the hassle of a complex manual setup.
  Optimised for Galaxy foldables 
Beyond security, One UI 8 expands Galaxy AI tools for foldables. On Z Fold models, users now have access to features like side-by-side editing, quick “show original” toggles, suggested erases, Photo Assist, Generative Edit, and drag-and-drop AI results.
For Z Flip devices, Galaxy AI is tailored for the FlexWindow cover display. Gemini Live integrates Google’s conversational AI directly onto the smaller screen, while Now Bar and Now Brief deliver contextual prompts and summaries. Camera functions also benefit, with real-time filters, a zoom slider, and dual preview available on the FlexWindow.

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

